The mom-to-be beamed as she cradled her growing baby bump on the red carpet at the annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Ivanka Trump Cradles Baby Bump in Pink Dress at Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Ivanka Trump was a vision in pink at Monday’s Glamour Women of the Year Awards, but her sweet gown wasn’t the only thing she showed off on the red carpet.

The daughter of Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump beamed as she flaunted her growing baby bump, cradling her belly on the red carpet.

Trump, 34, is currently five months pregnant with her and husband Jared Kushner’s third child.

She was all smiles as she showed off her baby bump on the red carpet in a pink, floor-length gown with ruffles at the shoulders. She snapped pics with stars like Sophia Bush and Gayle King.

The mother of two — she and Kushner are already parents to Joseph, 2, and 4-year-old Arabella — uploaded a sweet Instagram photo of her son at a mini piano as she strikes a pose in her pink gown.

“#latergram of hanging with my pregame partner before one of my favorite events of the year! #GlamourWOTY25 @glamourmag,” she captioned the photo.

Trump seems to be enjoying pregnancy, but with only four months left until the third Kushner kid comes along, Trump says she still hasn’t thought of a baby name.

“I’m starting to think about it,” she previously told PEOPLE. “It’s hard because I have a girl and a by so I went through the drills. I’m dusting off my old lists.”