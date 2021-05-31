Survivor Alums Sierra Dawn and Joe Anglim Welcome Daughter Della Dawn: 'Our World Is Forever Changed'

Seirra Dawn and Joe Anglim announced the birth of their first child over Memorial Day weekend

Sierra Dawn and Joe Anglim are proud parents!

The Survivor alums have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Della Dawn. They announced the big news during Memorial Day weekend, sharing an adorable photo of the sleeping newborn on Saturday.

"Della Dawn Anglim, our world is forever changed," Dawn, 34, captioned the photo on Instagram. "Thanks for choosing us baby girl. #WelcomeToTheTribe #Noble"

Anglim, 32, also posted the photo on his Instagram page. "There are no words. We are forever grateful for you and can't wait for the most exciting and best season yet," he wrote in the caption. "Ms. Della Dawn Anglim. #GodisSoGreat #noble #daughter #precious #light."

"I already see her daddy in her," Dawn commented.

The couple was met with congratulatory messages from fellow Survivor alums Abi-Maria Gomes, Andrea Boehlke, Cirie Fields, Sandra Diaz-Twine and Kristie Bennett, as well as Big Brother star Nicole Franzel. "She is perfect," wrote Gomes. "She's so peaceful!!! Congrats!!" Boehlke commented.

Sierra Dawn Thomas/Instagram

Dawn announced that she and Anglim were pregnant with their first child in November with a cheeky Thanksgiving-themed Instagram post. "The turkey ain't the only thing in the oven this year! #grateful #cheers it's sparkling apple cider from here on out!" she wrote in the caption.

"Thank you for your strong spirit. Great full [sic] for all of you. For your kindness," Anglim wrote in his own announcement. "Thank you for choosing us. Thank you for leading us down the path. Thank you for listening to our prayers. Thank you for the blessing of life we are able create together. Thank you. Thank you for each and every blessing seen and unseen, big and small. Thank you for the gift of life and all the possibilities that we have that we never would have thought possible. Beyond thankful for all of the blessings, love light and and great full [sic] hearts. Thankful for the incredible support of our families, friends and tribe. Which is about to get a little bit bigger. Love you all with all our hearts."

The new parents met on season 30 of Survivor in 2014, in which Dawn voted her future husband off the island during episode 9.