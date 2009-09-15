It's a Girl for New Jersey Housewife Teresa Giudice

Baby Audriana, who arrived Monday evening, is the fourth daughter for the reality star and husband Joe

There’s a new Jersey girl in town! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her husband Joe welcomed daughter Audriana on Monday evening in (where else?) New Jersey, a Bravo rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The baby weighed in at 7 lbs., 14 oz., and was 20 ½ inches long. “Teresa and her husband Joe are doing great,” the rep says.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Audriana is the fourth child for the couple, who are also parents to daughters Gia, 8, Gabriella, 4, and Milania, 3.

Giudice announced the pregnancy in May, shortly before the show’s inaugural season ended. She caused some controversy during her time on Housewives, flipping a full dinner table during a fight with castmate Danielle Staub and lashing out at a makeup artist on a reunion show.