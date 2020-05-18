Italia Ricci and Robbie Amell are parents to son Robert V., who turns 1 in September

Designated Survivor 's Italia Ricci Says Her ‘Zoom Calls Are Legendairy’ as She Pumps Breast Milk

Italia Ricci has "got the moos like jagger."

While continuing to social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Designated Survivor actress has been soaking up quality time at home with her husband, The Flash actor Robbie Amell, and their baby boy, Robert V. — and mastered multitasking while pumping.

On Monday, the mother of one shared a photo of herself sipping out of her coffee mug while using a hands-free dual breast pump.

"My zoom calls are legendairy," she jokingly captioned the photo, while referencing the popular video-calling website.

The photo comes two months after Ricci first shared an image of herself sitting at her laptop while pumping. "I’ve got the moos like jagger," she wrote alongside a snap posted on March 17.

This past September, Ricci and Amell became parents when they welcomed son Robert V.

“Today we welcome Robert Amell V into the world but also find out that being triple extra pregnant increases your odds of birthing Gollum,” the new mom joked alongside a snapshot of her baby boy grasping a finger.

“And now everything is different,” Amell captioned a similar image, sharing his son’s name.

Amell and Ricci were married in October 2016, but have been together since 2008. The couple became engaged in August 2014, just one month after celebrating their six-year anniversary.

This year has been a milestone one for the couple, who officially became U.S. citizens after the New Year.

In January, Canada-born Amell and Ricci declared their allegiance to the United States and became citizens alongside more than 3,800 fellow immigrants.

Image zoom Robbie Amell and Italia Ricci with their son

“3866 people from 116 different countries became American citizens today,” Amell captioned a photo of a stage with a large United States flag backdrop shared on his Instagram Stories.