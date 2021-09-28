"I know it's not the proper mentality to think that kids will slow you down, but I do feel that way," Issa Rae shares

Issa Rae on Why She Isn't Ready for Motherhood: 'I Want to Do As Much as I Can While I Still Can'

Issa Rae is opening up about her thoughts on becoming a mom.

The Insecure star, 36, covers the most recent issue of Self, where she reveals that she is "extremely happy" with her current life and isn't ready to become a mom just yet.

"I'm extremely happy. I like my life, I like this selfishness, and I know that I have a window," says Rae, who recently married longtime beau Louis Diame. "I've always felt that way, that women, Black women especially — unless you're Viola Davis or Angela Bassett — you have a window when people are going to want to continue to see you and see what you can do."

"Then there are so many limitations placed upon you, and that does keep me up. I want to do as much as I can while I still can," she continues. "I know it's not the proper mentality to think that kids will slow you down, but I do feel that way."

Rae and Diame tied the knot in July during a destination wedding in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, which is a commune in the South of France.

Back in March 2019 at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards, Rae's Insecure costars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji confirmed that Rae was engaged while they walked the red carpet.

"We're very excited for her," Orji told Entertainment Tonight at the time, with Ellis adding, "We all found out in different ways because we're all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways."

The actress has said she prefers to keep her personal life private. "I get so much feedback about everything," she told Marie Claire in 2018. "The one thing I don't need feedback on is who I'm sleeping with."