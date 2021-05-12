Isla Fisher on Raising Her Three Kids with a 'Normal Childhood' Free from 'Pressure or Scrutiny'

Isla Fisher is opening up about how she maintains privacy for her three kids while working in the spotlight.

The Blithe Spirit actress, 45, tells Marie Claire Australia for the magazine's June 2021 cover story that her goal is to facilitate a "normal childhood" for her children, whom she shares with husband Sacha Baron Cohen: son Montgomery Moses Brian, 6, and daughters Elula, 10, and Olive, 13.

"Motherhood is actually my favorite topic, but I keep it private. I think all parents are trying to protect their kids, especially in the social media age," Fisher said. "I want our children to have a normal childhood, being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny."

"All kids have the right to just be kids," the Australian star added, "and I would never sell a film or magazine by speaking about [mine]."

Fisher met her Borat star husband, 49, at a party in Sydney in 2001, and the two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Paris in 2010.

She told PEOPLE in December, "We will be celebrating 19 years together this year. I feel very fortunate."

Speaking to reporters after winning two Golden Globes for Borat: Subsequent Movie Film earlier this year, Baron Cohen shared how Fisher supports him.