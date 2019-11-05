Baby on the Way! Aerie Model Iskra Lawrence Expecting First Child with Boyfriend Philip Payne

From model to mama!

Iskra Lawrence is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Philip Payne, she shared on Instagram Tuesday, with a photo gallery showing Payne cradling her baby bump and the mom-to-be holding up a positive First Response Early Result pregnancy test.

“It’s not just the two of us anymore, we’re soon to be a family of 3 ❤️ When @Philipapayne ran out and got us six boxes of #ad @firstresponsepregnancy Early Result tests, our lives changed forever,” wrote the Aerie model, 29. “We were so shocked when we saw those two lines and we knew for sure we were having a baby🤱🏼 Right now we’re 17 weeks and 3 days pregnant! 🤰🏼”

“And I can’t wait to share with you what these last 4 months have been like,” she added. “I’ve never been more excited to meet anyone, and Philip and I are in love with our mini baby P bump 🥰.”

Lawrence went on to say that she’s “well aware of the struggles many women face with infertility and how lucky I am,” revealing that she would “be giving away $10,000 to help and support one of you in your pregnancy journey” and promising that she would share more details soon.

“Can’t believe I’m finally telling the whole damn world our magical news sending you all lots of love xx,” she concluded her post.

Lawrence teased her baby news in an Instagram Story video on Monday, telling her followers in the selfie-style footage, “I have some very exciting news but I think I’m ready to tell the world tomorrow, so get ready — about maybe 2 p.m.? Let me just get some stuff together.”

Alongside a snapshot on her birthday in September, Lawrence may have also given an early hint about the news, writing, “This about the be the most mental and magical year of my life i have SOOOO much I’ll be sharing over the next few months❤️.”

Last month, the parents-to-be opened up in a video about how they first got together, with Payne recalling, “Somebody asked me what my type was and I showed them [a picture of Iskra]. … But I had no idea that I would end up meeting her [the same day].”

“From the corner of my eye,” Payne added, he saw the “shining, sparkling” Iskra at the party he attended later that day and he thought, “Wow, this is my shot. This is my time.”

Lawrence has been outspoken in the past about body positivity, starring in various size-inclusive fashion campaigns over the years. In 2018, she was the face of Justin Alexander‘s bridal campaign Be You, which “empowers brides to be confident in themselves, regardless of size, shape and style,” according to a press release from the brand.

The British model, who also proudly skips retouching in her photos for Aerie, has been open about her past body struggles and has encouraged other women to feel comfortable in their own skin.

“I had my own trials and tribulations with body image. I had gone through a lot starting from my teenage years,” said Lawrence. “It was definitely freedom to put my real self out there.”