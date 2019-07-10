Image zoom Elijah Wood (R) and Mette-Marie Kongsved The Image Direct

Is Elijah Wood preparing for fatherhood?

The actor, 38, was photographed alongside his partner Mette-Marie Kongsved in Los Angeles on Monday shopping for furniture before visiting a Best Buy store.

Wood kept things casual in jeans, brown shoes and a button-down over a patterned white shirt.

Meanwhile Kongsved — a Danish movie producer — sported a noticeable baby bump under a burnt-orange-colored midi dress, as well as a ring on her left hand.

Image zoom Elijah Wood Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Who’s Due Next? Blake, Keira and 58 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

Usually private when it comes to his personal life, Wood — a former child actor who, aside from his role in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, is known for films like North, The Ice Storm and Flipper — has remained tight-lipped about his relationship with Kongsved.

RELATED VIDEO: Our Favorite Celebrity Pregnancy Reveals

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

But the two made a rare event appearance together in February, stepping out for a Rodarte FW19 fashion show in San Marino, California.

Their relationship goes back to at least January 2018, when Wood and Kongsved were spotted holding hands in Pasadena, California.