Family Photo: The Zimmer-Lamoureuxes See Spots

Colette Zoe, 3½, showed her spots as she joined her parents at the world premiere of Cirque du Soleil's IRIS, held Sunday at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

Updated December 01, 2020 08:07 PM
Check out Constance Zimmer and Russ Lamoureux‘s little leopard!

Will the Entourage actress, 40, and her director husband — who celebrate their first wedding anniversary this month — be expanding their family?

“No, I think Colette’s kind of perfect,” Zimmer says.

“I’d rather focus all of my attention — when I have it — on her as opposed to splitting it.”

