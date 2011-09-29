Family Photo: The Zimmer-Lamoureuxes See Spots
Colette Zoe, 3½, showed her spots as she joined her parents at the world premiere of Cirque du Soleil's IRIS, held Sunday at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
Check out Constance Zimmer and Russ Lamoureux‘s little leopard!
Will the Entourage actress, 40, and her director husband — who celebrate their first wedding anniversary this month — be expanding their family?
“No, I think Colette’s kind of perfect,” Zimmer says.
“I’d rather focus all of my attention — when I have it — on her as opposed to splitting it.”