Family Photo: The Zimmer-Lamoureuxes See Spots

Check out Constance Zimmer and Russ Lamoureux‘s little leopard!

Colette Zoe, 3½, showed her spots as she joined her parents at the world premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s IRIS, held Sunday at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

Will the Entourage actress, 40, and her director husband — who celebrate their first wedding anniversary this month — be expanding their family?

“No, I think Colette’s kind of perfect,” Zimmer says.