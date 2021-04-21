Irina Shayk Shares Rare Glimpse of Daughter Lea in Photo Taken by 'Daddy' Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk had a little help on her most recent photo shoot!

The model, 35, shared a photo of herself on Instagram Wednesday posing in Burberry — sharing a rare glimpse of daughter Lea De Seine, 3½, who hung onto her mom's hand mid pose.

"🖤My dream for @riccardotisci17@burberry," Shayk wrote in the caption, tagging the fashion house's chief creative officer, Riccardo Tisci.

Shayk went on to reveal that the photo was taken by Lea's dad, her ex Bradley Cooper.

"📷by daddy," she added in the caption.

The mother of one opened up about parenting with Cooper — with whom she split in 2019 after four years together — last month in an interview with ELLE magazine.

"I never understood the term co-parenting," she said, explaining that she and the actor parent Lea equally. "When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad."

"Co-parenting is parenting," she added, also calling Cooper, 46, "the most amazing dad."

Last September, the A Star Is Born actor opened up about parenthood in Interview magazine, joking that he had been "running a one-man preschool" during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while he quarantined with Lea and his mother.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Shayk and Cooper have remained friendly after their breakup.