Irina Shayk Recalls 'Hands-on Dad' Bradley Cooper Taking Daughter on 2-Week Trip with 'No Nanny'

Irina Shayk also says that she and Bradley Cooper are "very strict" with 4-year-old daughter Lea De Seine

Irina Shayk is attesting to ex Bradley Cooper's commitment to fatherhood.

The Russian model, 35, and the A Star Is Born actor/director, 46, broke up in 2019 after four years together and have since maintained a co-parenting relationship while raising 4-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

In a new cover story interview from HIGHStyle, a magazine by Highsnobiety, Shayk opens up about Cooper's involvement with Lea, explaining that there isn't a nanny in the picture.

"He's a full-on, hands-on dad — no nanny. Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks [and] I didn't call them once," says Shayk.

"Me and her father are very strict. When she finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, says 'thank you.' Without 'please' or 'thank you' she's not getting anything," the mom continues of parenting her daughter. "It's hard, because she has so many toys. I had one doll, and I still have this doll. Blonde, blue eyes, big Russian doll. My grandma used to make clothes for her."

"I always explain, 'Look, this is my doll. I had only one.' Or sometimes, 'You have this candy. I used to have candy only for Christmas,' " she adds.

In March, Shayk told ELLE magazine that she and Cooper parent equally and don't really have a special term for their situation. "I never understood the term co-parenting. When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad," she said at the time. "Co-parenting is parenting."

She got candid with British Vogue for the magazine's March 2020 cover story, admitting that some days are harder than others as a single mother.

"It's hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider," Shayk shared at the time. "Trust me, there are days I wake up and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart.' "