Irina Shayk Says She and Bradley Cooper Talk to Daughter, 6, About Kindness Every Day Before School

Irina Shayk is sharing some of the lessons she's learned from her little girl.

The model, 37, got candid about confidence and motherhood in an essay for Harper's Bazaar, sharing that her 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with ex Bradley Cooper continues to inspire her to "love myself."

"My daughter is a big part of why I started to love myself even more," she explained. "She'll say, 'I love Daddy so much, I love Mama so much, I love Nana, I love Babulya—' who is my mom. Then she goes, 'And I really love myself.' And I'm looking at my daughter and I'm like, 'Wow, I wasn't like that at 6 years old.' You know what I mean? I didn't have her thoughts at 6 years old."

Shayk went on to share that she and Cooper, 48, are making sure to teach Lea about the importance of kindness.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

"We're teaching our daughter that the most important thing is to be kind to people. Every time we send her to school, we're like, 'Just remember kindness and love,' " Shayk wrote.

"So I think that's what true beauty is. It's not about putting on masks, putting on makeup, brushing your hair, putting on nice clothes," she continued.

"With TikTok and Instagram and social media, my daughter is growing up in a different environment than I grew up in, so sometimes it kind of scares me. But most important is teaching our daughter bigger values than being pretty on the outside."

The Oscar-nominated actor and the Sports Illustrated model began dating in the spring of 2015 and welcomed a child together in 2017 before calling it quits two years later.

Shayk told ELLE in 2021 that they don't use the term "co-parenting," explaining, "I never understood the term co-parenting. [...] Co-parenting is parenting."