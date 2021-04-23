Ireland Baldwin Suffers Gruesome Injury While Babysitting: 'Birth Control'

The model, 25, posted a photo to Instagram on Friday, showing off a gruesome injury she suffered while watching two young kids

WARNING: Below photo is graphic

Ireland Baldwin had a rough time babysitting!

The model, 25, posted a photo to Instagram on Friday, showing off a gruesome injury she suffered while watching two young boys.

In the selfie, blood is running down her face and covers one of her hands, seemingly from a nose bleed.

"I baby sat two 7 year old boys for 45 minutes and it went like... #birthcontrol" she captioned the photo.

Ireland's uncle, Billy Baldwin, commented jokingly on the post, "When I grew up with your father and your uncles we called that...Tuesday," to which the model responded "Oh dear God."

Ireland doesn't have any kids of her own, but she is the older sister of dad Alec Baldwin's six younger children with wife Hilaria Baldwin.

The couple share daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7½, and sons Romeo Alejandro David, 2½, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5½.

They also have 7-month-old son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, whom Hilaria gave birth to in September, and 7-week-old daughter María Lucía Victoria, whom the family recently welcomed via surrogate.

In December, Ireland came to her stepmother's defense after the yoga instructor was accused of "pretending" to be Spanish.

Ireland supported Hilaria on her Instagram Story, calling her "very kind" and adding that she's "a good person, a caring person, who has always respected my relationship with my dad."

"It's so pathetic that anyone would want to play detective and dig that deep into someone's life that they don't know anything about, don't know how they were raised, don't know who they were raised by," Ireland said. "... And the last thing we really need to do is start s--- and gossip about something just so, so stupid."