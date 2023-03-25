Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump While Dancing: 'Preparing for Birth'

Ireland Baldwin is showing off her moves as she prepares for the birth of her first child.

The 27-year-old model took to Instagram to share with her nearly 700,000 followers how she's getting ready to welcome her new daughter — and it involves some serious dance moves to electronic dance music.

In the video, Baldwin proudly shows off her baby bump in a pair of gray sweatpants and a brown workout bra, as she sways her hips to the music. She pulls off various dance moves in the nearly 30-second clip, even twerking in one scene and moving her legs in and out and side to side in another.

"ob- how are you preparing for birth? me -," Baldwin jokingly captioned the post.

Baldwin, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, announced her pregnancy news with boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos) on Instagram in late December, sharing a photo of a sonogram with the caption "Happy New Year ❤️." A week later Basinger revealed that her daughter was expecting a baby girl.

The mom-to-be revealed in January that she has a name picked out for her little girl, and it is inspired after her own.

"We're naming her Holland. I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she said on the Girlboss Radio podcast, with a chuckle.

"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor," she added. "I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

Earlier this month, Baldwin and RAC were honored by friends and families with a baby shower at a strip club to celebrate the upcoming birth of their daughter.

Signs at the event called it "Ireland and André's baby blowout," and "Baby's first strip club," with guests including Sailor Brinkley Cook, Rumer Willis, cousin Alaia Baldwin (Hailey Beiber's sister), and mom Basinger hilariously going all-in on the theme.

Kim Basinger and daughter Ireland Baldwin. thecobrasnake.com/@thecobrasnake

"My friends and family threw us a very traditional baby shower, as you can see," Ireland captioned her post about the event, which included Hello Kitty decor, a Barbie birth cake, and napkins with their daughter's ultrasound photo that included the tag #HollandsFirstStripClub.

"I wouldn't have had it any other way. I was showered… in booty," Baldwin humorously noted.