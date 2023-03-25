Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump While Dancing: 'Preparing for Birth'

Baldwin revealed in January that she's planning to name her baby girl "Holland"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 25, 2023 06:18 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Ireland Baldwin attends the Premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ireland Baldwin is showing off her moves as she prepares for the birth of her first child.

The 27-year-old model took to Instagram to share with her nearly 700,000 followers how she's getting ready to welcome her new daughter — and it involves some serious dance moves to electronic dance music.

In the video, Baldwin proudly shows off her baby bump in a pair of gray sweatpants and a brown workout bra, as she sways her hips to the music. She pulls off various dance moves in the nearly 30-second clip, even twerking in one scene and moving her legs in and out and side to side in another.

"ob- how are you preparing for birth? me -," Baldwin jokingly captioned the post.

Baldwin, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, announced her pregnancy news with boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos) on Instagram in late December, sharing a photo of a sonogram with the caption "Happy New Year ❤️." A week later Basinger revealed that her daughter was expecting a baby girl.

The mom-to-be revealed in January that she has a name picked out for her little girl, and it is inspired after her own.

"We're naming her Holland. I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she said on the Girlboss Radio podcast, with a chuckle.

"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor," she added. "I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, Baldwin and RAC were honored by friends and families with a baby shower at a strip club to celebrate the upcoming birth of their daughter.

Signs at the event called it "Ireland and André's baby blowout," and "Baby's first strip club," with guests including Sailor Brinkley Cook, Rumer Willis, cousin Alaia Baldwin (Hailey Beiber's sister), and mom Basinger hilariously going all-in on the theme.

Kim Basinger Ireland baby shower
Kim Basinger and daughter Ireland Baldwin. thecobrasnake.com/@thecobrasnake

"My friends and family threw us a very traditional baby shower, as you can see," Ireland captioned her post about the event, which included Hello Kitty decor, a Barbie birth cake, and napkins with their daughter's ultrasound photo that included the tag #HollandsFirstStripClub.

"I wouldn't have had it any other way. I was showered… in booty," Baldwin humorously noted.

Related Articles
Ryan Dorsey and son Josey
Ryan Dorsey Says He and Son Josey Have Difficult Conversations About Naya Rivera After Her Death
reese witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Are 'Committed to Co-Parenting' Son, 10, amid Divorce: Source
reese witherspoon
Nick Lachey Enjoys Time Surfing, Horseback Riding with Kids in Hawaii While on 'Daddy Duty'
Kevin Jonas
Kevin Jonas Laments Third Grade Math with Daughter Alena in Funny Video: 'That's a No for Me'
Andy Cohen FaceTimes Daughter Lucy During 'Lunch Break' from Intense Vanderpump Rules Reunion Taping
Andy Cohen FaceTimes Daughter During 'Lunch Break' from Intense 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Taping
Jason Sudekis, Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde's Lawyers Say Jason Sudeikis Is Trying to 'Litigate Her Into Debt' in Custody Dispute
Lea Michele Says She's Taking Son Ever, 2, 'Home from the Hospital Soon' After 'Scary Health Issue'
Lea Michele Will Return to 'Funny Girl' This Weekend as She Prepares to Take Son Home from Hospital
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reveals He Has Full Custody of Daughter Ariana, Says Dad Life Is 'Hard Work'
Porsha Williams/instagram
Porsha Williams Talks Growing Family with Simon Guobadia, Shares Update on Daughter Pilar
Brittany Mahomes Jokes That Daughter Sterling 'Decided to Go Wild' After Turning 2
Brittany Mahomes Jokes That Daughter Sterling 'Decided to Go Wild' After Turning 2
Tamar Braxton makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Friday, March 24.
Tamar Braxton Says Son Logan, 9, Wants Her to Be 'Happy' with Fiancé Jeremy 'JR' Robinson
Romeo Miller Welcomes Second Baby, Daughter Winter Snoh, with Girlfriend Drew Sangster
Romeo Miller and Fiancée Drew Sangster Welcome Second Baby, Daughter Winter: 'Heart Is So Full'
Hendrix Hart, Heaven Hart, Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart attend the 2022 HARTBEAT Brunch at Goldstein Residence on May 07, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kevin Hart Shares Throwback Photo as He Wishes Daughter Heaven a Happy 18th Birthday: 'So Proud'
mark zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg and Wife Priscilla Chan Welcome Baby No. 3, Daughter Aurelia: 'Little Blessing'
 Jeremy Renner's Ex-Wife, Sonni Pacheco, Welcomes Baby
Jeremy Renner's Ex-Wife, Sonni Pacheco, Welcomes Baby Girl: 'Best Birthday Present'
Olympic Snowboarder Jamie Anderson Welcomes Baby Girl, Misty Rose: 'So in Love'
Olympic Snowboarder Jamie Anderson Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Misty Rose: 'So in Love'