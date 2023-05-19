Ireland Baldwin Shares Candid Birth Photo, Jokes She'll Show It to Baby Girl 'When She Back Talks'

Ireland Baldwin is keeping it real about giving birth.

The new mom, 27, shared a photo on Instagram Friday showing herself in a bathtub in a sports bra, with monitors hooked up to her bump. She grabbed the railing as she laid there flushed, with a tiny can of Sprite in the other hand.

"The photo I'm going to show my daughter when she back talks," she teased in the caption.

The entrepreneur — daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger — recently welcomed her first baby, a daughter named Holland, with boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos), 38, she revealed on Instagram Thursday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sharing a photo from the hospital where she sat with her infant daughter in one arm, Baldwin smiled as RAC leaned into them both.

"Holland 🩷," she captioned the shot.

While attending the PEN Literary Gala in New York City on Thursday evening, Alec's wife Hilaria Baldwin commented on the newest addition to the family.

Ireland Baldwin and boyfriend RAC with newborn daughter Holland. Ireland Baldwin

"We're so excited, we're just so excited," Hilaria, 39, told PEOPLE of the newborn, adding, "You're going to make me cry!"

She also shared a photo with the younger seven Baldwin siblings, writing, "All of these aunties and uncles and us grandparents are so excited that Holland is here," the post's caption began. "We love you so very much!"