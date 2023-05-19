Ireland Baldwin Shares Candid Birth Photo, Jokes She'll Show It to Baby Girl 'When She Back Talks'

Ireland Baldwin is showing the realities of welcoming her baby girl

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on May 19, 2023 03:45 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsboJhex7fC/ Verified The photo I’m going to show my daughter when she back talks
Ireland Baldwin in labor. Photo: Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin is keeping it real about giving birth.

The new mom, 27, shared a photo on Instagram Friday showing herself in a bathtub in a sports bra, with monitors hooked up to her bump. She grabbed the railing as she laid there flushed, with a tiny can of Sprite in the other hand.

"The photo I'm going to show my daughter when she back talks," she teased in the caption.

The entrepreneur — daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger — recently welcomed her first baby, a daughter named Holland, with boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos), 38, she revealed on Instagram Thursday.

Sharing a photo from the hospital where she sat with her infant daughter in one arm, Baldwin smiled as RAC leaned into them both.

"Holland 🩷," she captioned the shot.

While attending the PEN Literary Gala in New York City on Thursday evening, Alec's wife Hilaria Baldwin commented on the newest addition to the family.

Ireland Baldwin
Ireland Baldwin and boyfriend RAC with newborn daughter Holland. Ireland Baldwin

"We're so excited, we're just so excited," Hilaria, 39, told PEOPLE of the newborn, adding, "You're going to make me cry!"

She also shared a photo with the younger seven Baldwin siblings, writing, "All of these aunties and uncles and us grandparents are so excited that Holland is here," the post's caption began. "We love you so very much!"

