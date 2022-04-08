Ireland Baldwin to People 'Obsessed' with Dad Alec Having 7th Baby with Hilaria: 'I Don't Care'

Ireland Baldwin said it's "none of my business" after dad Alec Baldwin and stepmom Hilaria Baldwin announced they are expecting their seventh baby together

Ireland Baldwin is sharing her thoughts after her dad Alec Baldwin and stepmom Hilaria Baldwin announced that they are expecting their seventh baby together.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old model — whom Alec shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger — shared a lengthy Instagram post, where she criticized those who are "alarmingly obsessed" with her father's growing family.

"I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family," she wrote. "I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free — it's none of my business… I don't care."

Ireland added that she's solely focused on her life in Oregon with her boyfriend André Allen Anjos, their six dogs and her new businesses.

PEOPLE confirmed the news of Hilaria's pregnancy late March, with the couple saying in an exclusive statement, "We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team. One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."

"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" they added.

Last week, the soon-to-be mom of seven explained on her Instagram Story that she already knows the sex of her baby but has decided not to share publicly yet.

Back in August, Hilaria shared a series of Instagram Stories of Ireland bonding with her siblings during a family trip in the Hamptons. In an adorable video, the model performed a magic trick on Carmen as family members looked on.

"On the count of three, this magical blanket is going to make her disappear in another realm," Ireland said in the clip, before hiding Carmen under a beige throw.

However, Rafael wasn't fooled by the stunt and quickly unveiled Carmen from her hiding spot, prompting some laughs from Hilaria.

"It's crazy when all the Baldwin kids get together 😂," Hilaria wrote at the time, sharing more footage of Ireland's playtime with the kids.

Ireland also shared highlights from her family time in a slideshow posted to her own Instagram. One clip showed little Rafael being buried in the sand during a beach outing, while Carmen was pictured sitting in a sunny yard in a candid snapshot.