Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Jokes About Mixing Up Contraction Signs: 'Am I Dying or Was That Gas?'

The first-time mom, who announced her pregnancy on New Year's Eve, received support from Instagram followers who assured her the discomfort is normal

By
Published on April 5, 2023 09:12 AM
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Jokes About Mixing Up Contraction Signs: ‘Am I Dying, Or Was That Gas’
Ireland Baldwin. Photo: Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin is sharing some seemingly relatable expectant-mom content.

In a video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, Ireland sat in a doctor's office, doing some seated dance moves with an audio clip from Yo Gotti's "Down In the DM" playing over her post.

"Just another round of was that a contraction, am I dying, or was that gas," Ireland, 27, captioned the reel, in which she wore gray sweatpants, furry brown boots and an olive-green oversized button-down, her face expressionless aside from her shifting side-eyes.

Comments then poured in from fellow mothers, who reassured the first-timer that this is normal.

"It all feels the same at that point ... Until it doesn't 😍," one follower related, while another wrote in part, "Gas. You will KNOW when it's a contraction."

"Wait till you laugh hard or sneeze and think your water broke but it was only pee. 😂," a third fan weighed in.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ireland, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and his ex-wife Kim Basinger, announced her pregnancy on Dec. 31, sharing a photo of a sonogram and writing "Happy New Year ❤️."

She further confirmed the news with a photo of a pregnancy test, which she captioned, "It's not a dog lol" — responding to the many commenters who seemed to think Ireland was pulling a prank.

Basinger, 69, revealed a week later that her daughter is expecting a baby girl.

The actress posted two photos: one of her own sonogram with Ireland from 1995, and one of Ireland's sonogram from her current pregnancy.

"Like mother, like daughter ... and a new baby girl coming our way," Basinger wrote in the caption, in part. "So looking forward to meeting this little Snoopy in June … "

In a bump update on March 5, Ireland posed for a mirror-selfie video on her Instagram Story, expressing she "can't breathe," in her black sports bra and leggings that hugged her growing belly.

The video was followed by a close-up photo with boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos), captioning herself as "mom" and him as "dad."

As for their baby's name, the writer was happy to reveal her little one's moniker during an appearance on the Girlboss Radio podcast in January.

"We're naming her Holland. I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she shared.

"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor," Ireland added. "I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Ireland Baldwin attends the Premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump While Dancing: 'Preparing for Birth'
Alec Baldwin birthday
Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Alec Baldwin's 65th Birthday in Cozy Photo with All 7 Kids
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Says She 'Can't Breathe' as She Shares Latest Bump Update
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Says She 'Can't Breathe,' Poses with Boyfriend RAC in Latest Bump Update
RAC and Ireland Baldwin
Who Is Ireland Baldwin's Boyfriend? All About RAC
ireland baldwin, kim bassinger
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Celebrates 'Very Traditional' Baby Shower at a Strip Club: Photos
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Ireland Baldwin attends the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Shares Nude Mirror Selfie Celebrating Her 'BB on Board'
Kim Basinger Ireland baby shower
Kim Basinger Shares Sweet Moment with Pregnant Daughter Ireland Baldwin at Strip Club Baby Shower
RAC and Ireland Baldwin
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Reveals 'Classy, Beautiful' Name She and Boyfriend RAC Chose for Baby
ireland baldwin
Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump in Two-Piece Swimsuit: 'None of My Bikinis Fit Me Anymore'
Alec Baldwin, Ireland Baldwin, Kim Basinger
Who Is Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's Daughter? All About Ireland Baldwin
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Ireland Baldwin attends the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump Modeling Vintage Outfits
RAC and Ireland Baldwin
Ireland Baldwin Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend RAC
Kim Basigner confirms daughter Ireland is having a girl
Kim Basinger Confirms Daughter Ireland Baldwin Is Having a Girl in Post Comparing Their Sonograms
Watch Carmen Baldwin Tell Her Younger Siblings That Older Sister Ireland Baldwin Is Having a Baby
Watch Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's Daughter Tell Her Younger Siblings That Sister Ireland Is Pregnant
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Ireland Baldwin attends the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Ireland Baldwin Admits 'Pregnancy Is Hard' as She Shares Candid Post: 'I've Struggled to Adapt'
James Coburn holds up his Oscar after winning for Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Leading Role for his part in the movie "Affliction" during the 71st Academy Awards 21 March 1999 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Presenting the Oscar is Kim Basinger. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Timothy A. CLARY (Photo by Timothy A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
Kim Basinger Recalls 'Praying' Her 1999 Oscars Dress Wouldn't 'Fall Off' After Wardrobe Malfunction