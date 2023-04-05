Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Jokes About Mixing Up Contraction Signs: ‘Am I Dying, Or Was That Gas’

Ireland Baldwin is sharing some seemingly relatable expectant-mom content.

In a video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, Ireland sat in a doctor's office, doing some seated dance moves with an audio clip from Yo Gotti's "Down In the DM" playing over her post.

"Just another round of was that a contraction, am I dying, or was that gas," Ireland, 27, captioned the reel, in which she wore gray sweatpants, furry brown boots and an olive-green oversized button-down, her face expressionless aside from her shifting side-eyes.

Comments then poured in from fellow mothers, who reassured the first-timer that this is normal.

"It all feels the same at that point ... Until it doesn't 😍," one follower related, while another wrote in part, "Gas. You will KNOW when it's a contraction."

"Wait till you laugh hard or sneeze and think your water broke but it was only pee. 😂," a third fan weighed in.

Ireland, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and his ex-wife Kim Basinger, announced her pregnancy on Dec. 31, sharing a photo of a sonogram and writing "Happy New Year ❤️."

She further confirmed the news with a photo of a pregnancy test, which she captioned, "It's not a dog lol" — responding to the many commenters who seemed to think Ireland was pulling a prank.

Basinger, 69, revealed a week later that her daughter is expecting a baby girl.

The actress posted two photos: one of her own sonogram with Ireland from 1995, and one of Ireland's sonogram from her current pregnancy.

"Like mother, like daughter ... and a new baby girl coming our way," Basinger wrote in the caption, in part. "So looking forward to meeting this little Snoopy in June … "

In a bump update on March 5, Ireland posed for a mirror-selfie video on her Instagram Story, expressing she "can't breathe," in her black sports bra and leggings that hugged her growing belly.

The video was followed by a close-up photo with boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos), captioning herself as "mom" and him as "dad."

As for their baby's name, the writer was happy to reveal her little one's moniker during an appearance on the Girlboss Radio podcast in January.

"We're naming her Holland. I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she shared.

"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor," Ireland added. "I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."