Ireland Baldwin had some fun with her younger siblings when she visited dad Alec Baldwin and stepmom Hilaria Baldwin in the Hamptons over the weekend

Ireland Baldwin Plays with Her Siblings in Cute Video: 'When All the Baldwin Kids Get Together'

Ireland Baldwin had some fun with her siblings when she paid a visit to dad Alec Baldwin and stepmom Hilaria Baldwin in the Hamptons on Sunday.

In an adorable video shared to Hilaria's Instagram Stories, the 25-year-old model performed a magic trick on her 8-year-old sister Carmen Gabriela as family members looked on.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"On the count of three, this magical blanket is going to make her disappear in another realm," Ireland said in the cute clip, before hiding Carmen under a beige throw.

However, Ireland's brother Rafael Thomas, 6, wasn't fooled by the stunt and quickly unveiled Carmen from her hiding spot, prompting some laughs from Hilaria, 37.

"It's crazy when all the Baldwin kids get together 😂," Hilaria wrote on Monday when she shared more footage of Ireland's playtime with her younger siblings.

Ireland Baldwin Credit: Ireland Baldwin/instagram

Ireland also shared highlights from her family time in a slideshow posted to her own Instagram. One clip showed the little Rafael being buried in the sand during a beach outing, while Carmen was pictured sitting in a sunny yard in a candid snapshot.

"♥️✨," Ireland wrote in the caption.

Ireland Baldwin Credit: Ireland Baldwin/instagram

Alec, 63, shares Ireland with actress Kim Basinger, with whom he split in 2002 after nearly nine years of marriage.

RELATED VIDEO: Boss Babies! Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Dress Up in Matching Suits with Their 6 Kids for Film Premiere

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In April 2019, Hilaria opened up to PEOPLE about her "great" relationship with stepdaughter Ireland, calling her "so smart, so funny, she just is a special soul."