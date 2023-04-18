Ireland Baldwin to Keep Rest of Pregnancy as 'Private as Possible' After Increase in Health Anxiety

Ireland Baldwin explains how a social media commenter triggered her health anxiety and made her rethink sharing her pregnancy so publicly

Published on April 18, 2023

Ireland Baldwin.

Ireland Baldwin is speaking out about unsolicited advice on her social media.

Calling out a commenter whose persistence about a perceived health issue led the 27-year-old mom-to-be to have a health anxiety episode, Baldwin explained she would be stepping back from sharing so much of her pregnancy online.

"Women, moms, 'nurses,' like this are the people who ruin sharing your pregnancy on social media or at all," she began a series of Instagram Story posts on Saturday.

"I hate people who go out of their way to instill fear in others. I hate unlicensed and unqualified people who diagnose people of bull---- over the internet."





The screenshot depicts a woman who claims to be a nurse suggesting that Baldwin is "a little puffy due to preeclampsia," and also commented on a photo urging her to "check your blood pressure."

"I don't care if you think this is someone who is trying to be helpful … it isn't," she continued. "My hands aren't swollen. My body is… pregnant. My cheeks and my face have been puffy my whole life."

She continued, "My blood pressure is normal. My blood work is normal. I'm fine. But this brings up something I'd like to mention…"

"So naturally in a panic, I run to go check my blood pressure because as someone who struggles with health anxiety, of course I listen to a random on Instagram who scared me… and here we are."

Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Jokes About Mixing Up Contraction Signs: ‘Am I Dying, Or Was That Gas’
Ireland Baldwin.

Baldwin, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos), went on to share that she's "decided to keep the remainder of my pregnancy as private as possible as well as my daughter/her life and all of the things."

"I shared tidbits here and there because I enjoyed connecting with people, feeling less alone at times, etc… but social media makes me miserable. You can only block so many frightening/ judgemental/ deranged low lives in a day," she continued.

"I completely respect and understand why people don't share their kids now or their relationships or anything for that matter. Instagram, TikTok, it's all a toxic pit of nothingness."



