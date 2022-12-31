Ireland Baldwin Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend RAC

On Saturday, PEOPLE confirmed the model is pregnant, expecting her first baby with boyfriend RAC, born André Allen Anjos

Published on December 31, 2022 03:31 PM
RAC and Ireland Baldwin
Photo: RAC/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin is going to be a mom!

On Saturday, Baldwin, 27, posted a photo of a sonogram, writing in the caption, "Happy New Year ❤️." This will be Baldwin's first child, which she is expecting with boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos). He also shared the post to his feed.

Baldwin further confirmed the news with a photo of a pregnancy test she shared to her Instagram Stories, which she captioned "It's not a dog lol" — responding to the many commenters who seemed to think Baldwin was pulling a prank by sharing a photo of a puppy rather than a human baby.

Ireland Baldwin pregnancy test
Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

And as to how she's feeling? She also shared a pic of herself appearing to experience morning sickness next to a toilet, saying that if you'd had trouble getting in touch with her recently, "it's because this was me for the past while."

Many celeb friends sent well wishes in the comments, including Sarah Paulson, who wrote, "Omg!!!!! Congratulations!!!" and Rumer Willis (who herself is expecting!) who said "Yay can't wait to meet you little one."

It is unclear when the pair started dating, but over the past year they've celebrated many holidays together, including Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine's Day, according to the musician's Instagram posts.

Earlier this year, RAC announced he and Baldwin (who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and his ex-wife Kim Basinger) opened a shop on the Oregon coast called "Good Times!"

"It's in the beautiful town of Gearhart, right on the beach," he explained in the Instagram caption. "We're still getting it all ready but we're so excited and can't wait to share."

In October, RAC honored Baldwin on her 27th birthday by posting a video montage featuring photos and clips of the pair from a variety of moments in their life together while writing in the caption, "happy birthday @irelandirelandireland 😍 you make me feel alive ✨."

Baldwin created a highlight on her Instagram page from stories documenting her romance with RAC and simply captioned it, "👽❤️👽."

