Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Shares First Look at Baby Girl's Fruit-Themed Nursery — See Photos!

Ireland Baldwin is gearing up for the birth of her first baby by sharing an inside look at her fruit-themed nursery.

Baldwin, 27, and boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos) worked on the nursery alongside artist Jax Ko to bring the cheerful space to life.

"I had so much fun styling this fruit themed nursery for our little girl!," said Baldwin in the caption of her Instagram post. "@yojaxko killllllllled it with the fruits they painted on the walls!! And of course @rac built everything because if something has more than 4 instructions, I'm not doing it."

"I thrifted so many fruit themed goodies," the model added. "The furniture we chose were pieces from my childhood. And of course I spent way too much money on @jellycat stuffies because I had NO CHOICE. 🍋🍓🍍🥑🍉"

Ko reposted Ireland's post on her Instagram story, adding, "So stoked to share the hand-painted 🍉🍒🍌🍓 🍋🍍🥑 mural i got to do for baby holland! TY @irelandirelandireland & @rac for being the sweetest clients!💕."

The nursery includes a pink-and-maroon college flag with baby Holland's name on it, and various fruit-themed items, including artwork, a crib mobile and a comforter.

Last month, Baldwin took to her Instagram Story to share that she has "decided to keep the remainder of my pregnancy as private as possible as well as my daughter/her life and all of the things."

The decision was made after the model received a message from a follower who believed that Baldwin was "a little puffy due to preeclampsia," as well as a comment from the same follower telling her to "check your blood pressure."

"I don't care if you think this is someone who is trying to be helpful … it isn't," Baldwin wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "My hands aren't swollen. My body is… pregnant. My cheeks and my face have been puffy my whole life."

She added, "My blood pressure is normal. My blood work is normal. I'm fine. But this brings up something I'd like to mention…"

"So naturally in a panic, I run to go check my blood pressure because as someone who struggles with health anxiety, of course I listen to a random on Instagram who scared me… and here we are."