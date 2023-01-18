Ireland Baldwin Admits 'Pregnancy Is Hard' as She Shares Candid Post: 'I've Struggled to Adapt'

Ireland Baldwin is opening up about her mental health struggles amid her pregnancy journey.

Sharing a candid note on Instagram Wednesday, comprised of a series of screenshots, the 27-year-old gets real about the challenges she's faced in her pregnancy thus far.

Noting that she isn't sharing this "for sympathy," Baldwin explains that she has the "hope that someone will read this and feel less alone."

"I came across various posts and videos where people were just f------ honest about how hard this journey can be and it's helped me so much," she writes. "Pregnancy is hard."

"It takes so much out of you. I wasn't ready for that," she continues, explaining she "grew up with a very jaded perception of what love really looked like."

"I always wanted to have a child of my own with someone who would treat us right and love us unconditionally," she says, noting how her journey to welcoming a baby has been as hard as many of life's other difficult moments.

"I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body," she admits. "Being someone who deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis, pregnancy turned things into high gear. I've struggled to adapt to these changes."

Acknowledging that "everyone has an entirely different experience and mine is easy compared to most," she calls her pregnancy a "struggle."

"It's so hard to have so much pressure on yourself. Forget the physical aspect... I feel like my brain and thoughts are going to war every single day. Mental warfare."

Baldwin goes on to acknowledge how many people tell expectant parents that they "won't be getting any sleep."

"B----, I don't sleep now. SHUT UP," she writes. "I'm exhausted. I'm unmotivated. I feel like life is passing by and my career hasn't even begun. It's hard coming on here and seeing mutuals dressing up for events, getting drinks, working on sets, going to school. It's hard feeling alone."

Baldwin went on to commend boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos), writing that "without him, I think I would have lost my mind."

"He's everything and more to me but man, it's hard moving somewhere with no family. It's hard not being really close to family to begin with because they live far or are idiots that I want nothing to do with. It's harder seeing other people go through this and have their parents close by."

RAC and Ireland Baldwin. RAC/Instagram

Noting that she's learned that some of her friends were only around to party, Baldwin goes on to admit that "it's hard making new friends at 27 years old."

"This s--- is hard. When people expect you to be glowing and angelic and in a constant state of bliss ... it's unrealistic sometimes."

While it's been a difficult time for her, Baldwin goes on to note that, "even through all of this, none of this reflects on how excited I am to be her mom."

"My career isn't going anywhere and if it is, f--- it. The friends that mattered most will be there and you'll have more room for new friendships. All of this is still worth it but it's ok to admit how hard and scary it all can be. You are not alone."

In the caption, Baldwin added, "this s--- is HARD. And you're not alone if you feel the same. And it's ok to be REAL and post highlight reels. It's ok to be happy and sad at the same time. I am grateful but I am struggling and that's perfectly ok."

Baldwin, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and his ex-wife Kim Basinger, announced her pregnancy news on Instagram late last month, sharing a photo of a sonogram, writing "Happy New Year ❤️."

She further confirmed the news with a photo of a pregnancy test she shared to her Instagram Stories, which she captioned "It's not a dog lol" — responding to the many commenters who seemed to think Baldwin was pulling a prank. Basinger revealed a week later that her daughter is expecting a baby girl.