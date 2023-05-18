Ireland Baldwin and Boyfriend RAC Welcome First Baby, Daughter Holland — See the Photo!

Ireland Baldwin is officially a mom!

The 27-year-old entrepreneur — daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger — has welcomed her first baby, a daughter named Holland, with boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos), 38, she revealed on Instagram Thursday.

Sharing a photo from the hospital where she lays with her infant daughter in one arm, Baldwin smiles as RAC leans into them both.

"Holland 🩷," she captioned the shot.

Ireland Baldwin and RAC. ireland baldwin/instagram

The new mom received well wishes from famous friends, including Rumer Willis, who welcomed daughter Louetta Isley last month, who wrote, "Omg omg hi sweet girl 😍 we can't wait to squeeze you 😍."

"Happy birthday sweet angel holland," Sailor Brinkley-Cook wrote, "I love you already. Omg."

Baldwin ended the month of April by pulling a fast one on her Instagram followers. She posted a photo of her boyfriend bringing a baby carrier into their home. When he put the carrier down in front of the door, the camera paned around to reveal the couple's dog in the carrier, not Baldwin's baby on the way.

"👼🏼 ❤️," she captioned the video.

Ireland Baldwin. Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

Baldwin revealed in January that she already had a name picked out for her little girl, and it's inspired by her own.

"We're naming her Holland. I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she said on the Girlboss Radio podcast, with a chuckle.

"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor," she added. "I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."