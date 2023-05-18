Ireland Baldwin and Boyfriend RAC Welcome First Baby, Daughter Holland — See the Photo!

Ireland Baldwin, 27, is a first-time mom with boyfriend RAC

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 04:33 PM
Ireland Baldwin
Ireland Baldwin and boyfriend RAC with newborn daughter Holland. Photo: Ireland Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin is officially a mom!

The 27-year-old entrepreneur — daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger — has welcomed her first baby, a daughter named Holland, with boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos), 38, she revealed on Instagram Thursday.

Sharing a photo from the hospital where she lays with her infant daughter in one arm, Baldwin smiles as RAC leans into them both.

"Holland 🩷," she captioned the shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

ireland baldwin
Ireland Baldwin and RAC. ireland baldwin/instagram

The new mom received well wishes from famous friends, including Rumer Willis, who welcomed daughter Louetta Isley last month, who wrote, "Omg omg hi sweet girl 😍 we can't wait to squeeze you 😍."

"Happy birthday sweet angel holland," Sailor Brinkley-Cook wrote, "I love you already. Omg."

Baldwin ended the month of April by pulling a fast one on her Instagram followers. She posted a photo of her boyfriend bringing a baby carrier into their home. When he put the carrier down in front of the door, the camera paned around to reveal the couple's dog in the carrier, not Baldwin's baby on the way.

"👼🏼 ❤️," she captioned the video.

Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Jokes About Mixing Up Contraction Signs: ‘Am I Dying, Or Was That Gas’
Ireland Baldwin. Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

Baldwin revealed in January that she already had a name picked out for her little girl, and it's inspired by her own.

"We're naming her Holland. I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she said on the Girlboss Radio podcast, with a chuckle.

"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor," she added. "I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

Related Articles
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Tricks Followers — Including Paris Hilton — with Baby Carrier Touting Dog
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Tricks Followers — Including Paris Hilton — with Dog Inside a Baby Carrier
Ireland Baldwin posts an image of her future daughter's nursery on Instagram.
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Shares First Look at Baby Girl's Fruit-Themed Nursery — See Photos!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Ireland Baldwin attends the Premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump While Dancing: 'Preparing for Birth'
To my girl, my most precious girl Lou
Rumer Willis Shares Photos from Daughter's Birth, Pens Letter to Her on First Mother's Day
Willis Girls Celebrate Mother's Day Together
Emma Heming Willis Shares Mother's Day Celebration Photo with Demi Moore, Rumer Willis: 'Extra Special Day'
ireland baldwin, kim bassinger
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Celebrates 'Very Traditional' Baby Shower at a Strip Club: Photos
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Says She 'Can't Breathe' as She Shares Latest Bump Update
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Says She 'Can't Breathe,' Poses with Boyfriend RAC in Latest Bump Update
alec baldwin, hilaria baldwin, ireland baldwin
Alec Baldwin Shouts Out Wife Hilaria, Daughter Ireland in Mother's Day Video: 'Keep the World Going'
Kim Basinger Ireland baby shower
Kim Basinger Shares Sweet Moment with Pregnant Daughter Ireland Baldwin at Strip Club Baby Shower
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Jokes About Mixing Up Contraction Signs: ‘Am I Dying, Or Was That Gas’
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Jokes About Mixing Up Contraction Signs: 'Am I Dying or Was That Gas?'
Alec Baldwin birthday
Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Alec Baldwin's 65th Birthday in Cozy Photo with All 7 Kids
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrB-reTPUU0/?img_index=4. Ireland Baldwin/Instagram
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Shares Throwback Baby Photos with Dad Alec Baldwin and Mom Kim Basinger
Kim Basinger Says She 'Can't Wait' to Be a Grandma on Daughter Ireland Baldwin's Latest Bump Photo
Kim Basinger Says She 'Can't Wait' to Be a Grandma as Ireland Baldwin Shares Latest Bump Photo
rumer willis and bf derek richard thomas
Rumer Willis and Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas Welcome First Baby, Daughter Louetta: 'Pure Magic'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXEQOmveEP/. Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram
Hilaria Baldwin Convinces All 7 Kids to Pose for Easter Photo: 'Sugar High'
Olivia Wilde Mother's Day
How Stars Celebrated Mother's Day 2023