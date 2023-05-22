Ireland Baldwin Recaps Her First Week with Baby Daughter In Series of Sweet Photos

Ireland Baldwin is sharing more about her birth journey.

On Sunday, the model, 27, shared a further glimpse into her wild week on Instagram. In a series of photos, Baldwin gave fans a look at her birth journey, posting sweet snaps holding her newborn daughter Holland and photos of Baldwin in labor while others showed life since her baby's birth.

"What a week 🩷," she captioned the carousel of photos.

The entrepreneur and daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger recently welcomed her first baby, a daughter named Holland, with boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos), 38. The pair revealed Holland's birth in a separate Instagram post.

On Friday, the new mom shared another photo to her Instagram and joked about the realities of giving birth. In the picture, Baldwin is in a bathtub while wearing a sports bra, with monitors hooked up to her bump. She grabbed the railing as she laid there flushed, with a tiny can of Sprite in the other hand.

"The photo I'm going to show my daughter when she back talks," she teased in the caption.

While attending the PEN Literary Gala in New York City on Thursday evening, Alec's wife Hilaria Baldwin commented on the newest addition to the family.

"We're so excited, we're just so excited," Hilaria, 39, told PEOPLE of the newborn, adding, "You're going to make me cry!"

She also shared a photo with the younger seven Baldwin siblings, writing, "All of these aunties and uncles and us grandparents are so excited that Holland is here," the post's caption began. "We love you so very much!"