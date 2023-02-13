Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump in Two-Piece Swimsuit: 'None of My Bikinis Fit Me Anymore'

Ireland Baldwin is celebrating six months of pregnancy.

On Sunday, the mom-to-be, 27, shared a series of photos of her posing in a lime green bikini with her growing baby bump proudly on display.

"6 months! Time for a Super Bowl of vanilla ice cream with hot sauce in it," Baldwin wrote in a caption alongside the pics. "Happy Sunday!"

Baldwin also included her pet husky, Kota, in the last photo of the slide — who fellow model Sailor Brinkley Cook referred to as Baldwin's "first baby" in a comment.

In another photo, shared to her Instagram story, Baldwin wrote, "none of my bikinis fit me anymore 😬," as she posed in the mirror in the same green two-piece.

Baldwin — who revealed during an appearance on the GirlBoss Radio podcast in January that her baby girl will be named Holland in an ode to her own country-inspired name — announced that she and boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos) were expecting a baby on Instagram in December.

In a joint post shared to both their accounts, the couple shared a photo of a sonogram, announcing their exciting news.

Baldwin's cousin, Hailey Bieber, who commented "cryin" on the post, was one of many famous friends who wished the expecting parents good luck. Rumer Willis (who is also expecting!) wrote "Yay can't wait to meet you little one," and both Sarah Paulson and Paris Hilton congratulated the couple on their exciting news.

Since she revealed that she's expecting, Baldwin has been candid on social media about her pregnancy journey.

In January, she shared a note on Instagram detailing how "hard" pregnancy has been for her. "It takes so much out of you. I wasn't ready for that," she wrote.

Baldwin added that she "grew up with a very jaded perception of what love really looked like," and because of that, wanted to have a child of her own "with someone who would treat us right and love us unconditionally."

"I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body," she continued. "Being someone who deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis, pregnancy turned things into high gear. I've struggled to adapt to these changes."

Baldwin — who is actor Alec Baldwin's oldest daughter from his relationship with ex-wife Kim Basinger — shared that she would have "lost [her] mind" without her boyfriend. "He's everything and more to me," she wrote, but added that it's still hard being "somewhere with no family."

"It's hard not being really close to family to begin with because they live far or are idiots that I want nothing to do with," she continued.