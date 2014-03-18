Josh Holloway Welcomes Son Hunter Lee

The Intelligence star and his wife Yessica welcomed their second child, son Hunter Lee, in February, PEOPLE confirms.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty

It’s back to diaper duty for Josh Holloway.

“We’re calmer, which makes everything better. Your first one, you’re definitely full of fear,” the actor, 44, told the Associated Press.

As for how Holloway is faring with sleep, “My wife’s a rock star,” he tells E! News.

The couple are already parents to 4½-year-old daughter Java Kumala.

“She’s something else,” the former Lost star told PEOPLE in December of his daughter. “She had her first piano recital the other day, so I’m very proud.”

Before their baby boy was born, Holloway raved about his “weeble wobble” wife.

“It’s cute! It’s been a good pregnancy. So far, so good,” he told PEOPLE.

