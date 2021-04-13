Khloé Kardashian's daughter True, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson, turned 3 on Monday

See Inside True Thompson's Third Birthday Party Complete with Disney Princesses and a Bounce House

True Thompson rang in her third year in true Kardashian style!

The famous toddler's mom Khloé Kardashian shared a behind-the-scenes look into True's birthday party, which the reality star revealed was "cousins only" due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But a small guest list didn't stop Kardashian, 36, from throwing an extravagant celebration for her only daughter.

On her Instagram Stories Monday, Kardashian revealed that the festivities featured a giant purple bounce house, cookie decorating and three very special guests — Disney princesses Tiana, Anna and Elsa from Princess and the Frog and Frozen, respectively.

The princesses (who wore masks) greeted guests in full costume.

"Happy birthday, True!" Elsa says as Kardashian walks through the doors and into a balloon-filled hallway in a video shared on her Stories.

"Thank you ladies!" Kardashian says, adding, "just for cousins only, but we still have to decorate."

A cover of "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" plays as Kardashian walks outside, showing off even more pastel-colored balloons and tables in pink tablecloths adorned with flowers.

Later, Kardashian shared a video of True and her cousin Stormi Webster, 3, jumping in the bounce house, followed by photos of the cousins decorating cookies and doing other crafts.

One photo showed the birthday girl smiling widely next to her grandma Kris Jenner.

Kardashian also shared some snapshots of herself and True wearing matching purple dresses as they posed for some birthday photos on a bed surrounded by dozens of pink balloons.

Kylie Jenner also shared some moments from the party on her Instagram Stories Monday, including a video of herself and Stormi walking into the party, the toddler decorating cookies and a sweet photo of the mother-daughter duo.

Earlier on Monday, Kardashian shared a loving tribute to her daughter on Instagram, saying that she's "not ready" for True to turn 3.

"I almost cry every time I call you 'Baby True' and you correct me. You say in the sweetest voice 'I'm not a baby! I'm a big girl!' I'm not ready for you to be a big girl but you must know, No matter what age you are, You will always be my Baby True," Kardashian wrote in the caption.

"You have changed my life in more ways than I ever could have dreamed of," she continued. "You are my best friend. My greatest blessing. My entire world."

"Watching you grow up has been one of my greatest honors," Kardashian wrote. "Seeing life through your eyes is something so special. It's something magical. I will cherish every moment I have with you forever. You are every dream I've ever had of becoming a mommy come True. Thank you for choosing me! God, thank you for blessing me with my angel. Happy birthday my baby True."