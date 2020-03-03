Inside Shahs of Sunset Star Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi's Perfect Persian Baby Shower
Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi was showered with love on Sunday, when friends and family gathered at the pregnant Shahs of Sunset star’s beachfront family home in Los Angeles, California for the first-time mom-to-be’s beautiful baby shower. The expectant mom, who is due in May, is pictured here with costar Reza Farahan and his husband Adam Neely.
The party also marked the first time Gharachedaghi revealed the sex and name of her baby, a little boy named Elijah. Rather than an elaborate sex reveal, Gharachedaghi broke the news to her loved ones in a simple way, decorating the party with royal blue and gold accents.
The star had Elijah’s name displayed in a sign made of gold acrylic glass.
Event planner Anita Gohari, of Anita Gohari Events, helped Gharachedaghi put together the event, while Ladybugs Catering and Events provided the day’s yummy food.
That food included two oversized boards, one housing cheeses, charcuterie, vegetables, breads, and other appetizers, while another was flowing with fruits (cantaloupe, strawberries, kiwi, passionfruit, raspberries, dragonfruit, etc.)
As if that weren’t enough, a different tabled offered salmon, hummus, shrimp and more. Servers were also offering sliders, fries, chicken skewers and lamb chops.
For dessert, platters of chocolate eclairs, fruit tarts, and other sweet treats were served. A six-tier Moroccan-inspired cake provided a bold pop of color to the space.
Gharachedaghi was in great spirits at her baby shower on Sunday, smiling and beaming with joy while showing off her baby bump in a skin-tight nude dress. Her look had subtle nods to her future son, including blue weaved into her hair, blue tips on her nails, and the letter “E” please on one finger in each hand.
Those sweet details were replicated in other areas of the space. Napkins featured gold-embossed baby footprints with the words, “Oh, Baby!” on them. Chocolate coins were also among the delectable desserts, the words, “It’s a Boy!” written across the wrapping.
The reality star's heritage was honored throughout. A Persian tea (chai) station was set up, with a professional on hand to serve thirsty guests.
At least three hookahs were available to partygoers on the patio/balcony which overlooked the ocean, while mojitos, micheladas and other alcoholic drinks were available, as well as a variety of flavored waters.
Guests — including Gharachedaghi’s dad (Mahmoud), mom (Fatima), sister (Leila), and Gharachedaghi’s niece and nephew — enjoyed music from a live band outside. Hits like “Hotel California,” “Uptown Funk, and fittingly, “Mamma Mia” were played.
In the living room, a series of pregnancy photographs of Gharachedaghi were displayed on the wall. “I’m just so proud to show this off,” Gharachedaghi raved of her pregnancy. “You know, in the Persian community, it’s kind of unheard of to have a baby by yourself. So this is an important celebration for me, because it’s a chance for me to show everyone that I’m not afraid of that taboo. I’m flaunting it, in fact.”
“I could have focused my energy into finding a partner to have a baby with; that wouldn’t have been hard. But I’m totally choosing this because this is what I want; this is what I’m ready for,” Gharachedaghi added. “I love that.”
Many of Gharachedaghi’s Shahs of Sunset costars attended the event, including Mike Shouhed and his girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen, Reza Farahan and husband Adam Neely, Destiney Rose, and Shah’s alum Lilly Ghalichi (who attended with her husband, Dara Mir). All posed together with Gharachedaghi later at the party, after she changed into something more comfortable.
“I’m just so happy to be here celebrating with all these people who have supported me on this journey,” Gharachedaghi gushed.
The reality star also used the party as a chance to give back, asking guests to bring unopened essentials for babies (diapers, baby wipes, formula, blankets, clothings, bottles, pacifiers, etc.) in lieu of gifts. All items were donated to Baby2Baby, a Los Angeles-based charity that provides children living in poverty, ages 0-12 years, with necessities that every child deserves.
“Everyone’s like, ‘The whole point of having a baby shower is to get the free gifts.’ But I told everybody, ‘I do not want gifts,’ ” Gharachedaghi explained to PEOPLE. “I just feel like, I’m not someone who likes to splurge; I can afford the necessities, and don’t want to spoil my son with fancy, fancy things. So why not use this opportunity to help others for people lacking in life?”
Overall, Gharachedaghi said she was thankful for the love and support she recieved from all her family and friends — including Farahan, who made a special speech.
“I can’t wait to give this child a life of unconditional love without judgment, the same way my mom has shown me my whole life,” she previously told PEOPLE. “I just wish she could teach me how to cook! I still haven’t figured that out yet…”