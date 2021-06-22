"This nursery is everything my wife and I wanted for our little baby Romeo. Everything is perfect," the Jersey Shore star tells PEOPLE

Inside Mike Sorrentino and Wife Lauren's Nursery for Son Romeo: 'We Couldn't Be More Thrilled'

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino are giving a glimpse into their baby boy's "perfect" nursery.

The Jersey Shore star, 38, and his wife, 36, welcomed their first child, son Romeo Reign, last month, and the couple has been loving spending time with Romeo in his new home.

The unique space, designed by Vanessa Antonelli, is "everything my wife and I wanted for our little baby Romeo," the reality star tells PEOPLE. "Everything is perfect, it is definitely an awesome situation."

"We couldn't be more thrilled with our baby's nursery! We love everything about it," adds Lauren.

The nursery and playroom, which Antonelli describes as "modern, but feels warm with so many textures and an inviting color palette," was inspired by Lauren and Mike's dream of a prince-themed room.

"We have a modern/contemporary home, so I wanted the nursery to keep that feel while still being cozy and baby friendly and Vanessa brought that vison to life," Lauren says. "I also wanted a space that baby Romeo could grow into, so the playroom is absolutely perfect for that."

"I wanted a room fit for a King, and it is definitely that!" Mike adds.

"There are so many pieces of unique art in these spaces! Once the room was designed, Jessie Rubin worked with me to create two custom oversized canvases that are showstoppers!" explains Antonelli. "In Jessie's art you can see a somewhat hidden crown and 'Le Petit Prince,' as well as stars."

"On the other side of the room is one of my signature acrylic filled frames. The frame was created by Architectural Plastics and we filled it with THOUSANDS of tiny little gold crowns," she adds.

The room also features custom-designed furniture including a dresser, bookcase, daybed, "tiny tyke-sized" sectional, custom swing and basketball hoop.

"Lauren wanted a bed in the room for guests or Romeo's future sleepovers, but we also needed to accommodate all of the toys he would one day have too, so I designed it playful and fun where the top looks like a house," Antonelli shares.

Antonelli and the couple worked cohesively to bring their dream nursery to life.

"Throughout our whole pregnancy Mike was super involved and attentive, so this was no different!" Lauren says.

"I loved working with Lauren and Mike," Antonelli adds. "Lauren put her trust in me and gave me the freedom to work my magic and create these amazing rooms for her family. Mike was focused the entire time on making sure the rooms were everything Lauren wanted, which was super sweet."

Baby Romeo was born on May 26, weighing 6 lbs., 8 oz. and measuring 19 inches long, according to the Instagram account for the newborn, who was delivered by cesarean section.