Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's 2023 Easter Celebrations — See How the Famous Family Spent the Day!

Kylie Jenner called her famous family's festivities "the sweetest Easter weekend" in a post shared on Instagram Sunday

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 10, 2023 12:10 PM
Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's 2023 Easter Celebrations
Photo: Kylie Jenner Instagram; Khloe Kardashian Instagram (2)

The Kardashian-Jenner family went all out celebrating Easter!

The famous family marked the annual springtime holiday on Sunday, sharing various posts across their social media channels documenting how they spent the special day.

"The sweetest Easter weekend 🐰💕," Kylie Jenner captioned an Instagram carosel, which features images of her two kids' Easter baskets, as well as an adorable shot of her son Aire, 14 months.

Kylie, 25, also posted an image of Khloé Kardashian's daughter True, 4, laying in a grassy field with a giant golden egg, plus a photo of daughter Stormi, 5, enjoying a nighttime swim with cousins Dream, 6, and True.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner Instagram

On her respective page, Khloé, 38, shared various images and videos from the family's festivities as well.

In one clip shared on her Instagram Story, daughter True — whom Khloé shares with Tristan Thompson, alongside a baby boy — could be seen decorating eggs with an Egg-Mazing kit.

Another image showed off delicious-looking treats, including cake and cookies, that were crafted for the famous family to enjoy on the holiday.

"He has risen!!!!! Happy Easter everyone 🐰🤍," Khloé captioned a photo series shared on her feed of daughter True in a pink dress posing for the camera.

A day before Easter, Kris Jenner took a trip down memory lane and shared some throwback family photos with her famous children and late ex-husband Robert Kardashian Sr. on Instagram.

"Wishing everyone a happy Easter weekend 🐣🤍💐🐰," wrote Kris, 67, in the caption, which included the hashtag "#AlwaysMatching."

Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's 2023 Easter Celebrations
Khloe Kardashian Instagram

The post included photos of herself and Robert, who died of esophageal cancer in 2003, with Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Jr. — all in matching color palettes.

Other photos showed a toddler-aged Kylie and sister Kendall in purple floral dresses.

"Recreate the red dresses?" wrote Kourtney, 43, in a comment. Paris Hilton also dropped a heart-eye emoji in the comments section, as her mother Kathy Hilton left some red heart emojis, along with Marc Jacobs.

