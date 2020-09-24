Lindsay Arnold is celebrating her baby girl in the sweetest way!

On Wednesday, the pregnant Dancing with the Stars pro gathered with friends and family for an intimate Bohemian-themed baby shower at the Wild Oak Venue in Lindon, Utah — PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the special day.

"It was the most incredible evening," Arnold, who is expecting her first child with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick in November, told PEOPLE of the event. "I was blown away walking into this beautiful, gorgeous venue. The decor, the food, the drinks, everything was exactly what I would've dreamed of, and honestly, I don't know if I could've ever dreamed of how beautiful it looked."

"We had this adorable drink bar by Tin Barrel Beverage," added Arnold, 26. "They had the most beautiful drinks; they were handing out multiple options. We had the cutest bakery setup from the Sweet Sisters Bakery. They are 11 and 8 years old and they baked the most delicious pumpkin pie cupcakes I've ever had!"

In order to keep the mom-to-be safe and healthy, guests were asked to get tested for COVID-19 before attending. Additionally, upon arrival to the venue, temperatures were checked and individual hand sanitizers were passed out.

"It was so special being with my family and friends and having everybody in one place to celebrate our beautiful baby girl that is coming so soon," she shared. "I feel so blessed, so excited, so ready and just so grateful to be surrounded by so many people who I know are going to support and love our baby. It was such a beautiful evening."

In May, the professional dancer announced that she is expecting her first child with Cusick. "Ohhhhhh baby 👶 ," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos. "Mom and Dad love you already ❤️❤️."

Arnold married her high school sweetheart Cusick on the morning of June 18, 2015, during a small, private Mormon ceremony at the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City.

"Sam is going to be the best dad," Arnold previously told PEOPLE. "He's a very manly man so a boy would've been natural for him, but he has such a soft side and I'm so excited to see him be a girl dad. He'll be able to love on her and give her whatever she wants!"

Last week, Arnold opened up to PEOPLE about her pregnancy journey thus far — including how her ever-changing skincare routine (and her moods!) have evolved.

"My skincare routine has definitely evolved," she said. "The pregnancy glow is definitely a real thing. And I've been trying to just live that up as much as I can. So truthfully, I haven't been wearing a lot of makeup. I'm letting my hair just try to grow as naturally as possible because I have heard that there is some postpartum hair loss, so I'm trying to just let my hair and skin kind of be natural and do their thing. And so far it's been wonderful because it's a lot less effort."

"My absolute favorite is Ever-Eden's Golden Belly Serum," she added. "It's crazy how much your skin changes throughout pregnancy. My stomach is literally stretching to house a tiny human. So my skin, specifically the skin on my stomach, has been super itchy. I feel it stretching, and ever since using Golden Belly Serum it's honestly the best thing that has ever happened to my stomach. It just helps me feel so soothed and it smells delicious, which is also something when you're pregnant, you're very sensitive to smell. So yummy-smelling things is like the best thing ever!"

Though Arnold has been experiencing her pregnancy through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she said she's been surprisingly "more calm."

"I've been able to cope with stresses a little bit better," she said. "Because at the end of the day, especially with pregnancy, there's a lot of things out of my control and all I can do is just do the best to be my healthy, best self and prepare myself to be a mom to my sweet little baby girl. But I know that motherhood and pregnancy comes with a lot of unknowns."