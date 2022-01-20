Inside Amy Schumer Writer Jessi Klein Pens Essay Collection About Motherhood and Midlife: I'll Show Myself Out

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Jessi Klein's second collection of essays, I'll Show Myself Out: Essays on Midlife and Motherhood, will be published by Harper on April 26

Whether it's an award-winning TV script or essay collection, Jessi Klein is a clever and captivating writer. And, this time, she's tackling motherhood.

On Thursday, the head writer and an executive producer of Inside Amy Schumer shared exclusively with PEOPLE that her second collection of essays, I'll Show Myself Out: Essays on Midlife and Motherhood, will be published by Harper on April 26.

"I started thinking about this book about two years after my son was born," says Klein, 46, in a statement. (Klein welcomed her son with husband Michael Engleman, Showtime's chief marketing officer, in 2015.)

"I desperately wanted to read something about motherhood and midlife that had a good balance of being both funny and serious about how hard it all feels, and I couldn't quite find what I wanted, so, I decided to try to write it."

In 2016, Klein published her first book,You'll Grow Out of It, a funny exploration of the happenings and mishaps of her life, to national acclaim. In I'll Show Myself Out, Klein exposes the false perceptions of motherhood with her trademark humor and wit. She also tackles the sadness, opportunities and "humiliations" the come with midlife, according to the press release. Chapters range from "Listening to Beyoncé in the Parking Lot of Party City" to "Your Husband Will Remarry Five Minutes After You Die." The cover features an illustration by Klein's son.

"Sometimes I think about how much bad news there is to tell my kid, the endlessly long, looping CVS receipt scroll of truly terrible things that have happened, and I want to get under the bed and never come out," writes Klein in her upcoming essay collection. "How do we tell them about all this? Can we just play Billy Joel's We Didn't Start the Fire and then brace for questions? The first of which should be, how is this a song that played on the radio?"

Before she penned books, Klein made a name for herself for her work on hit TV shows. Her work on Inside Amy Schumer led to Emmy and Peabody awards. Klein is also a showrunner and an executive producer on Showtime's upcoming comedy I Love That For You and an actor and consulting producer on Netflix's hit show Big Mouth.

Leading up to the publication of You'll Grow Out of It, Klein was featured in PEOPLE. Her hit essay collection was also chosen as PEOPLE's No. 1 book of 2016.

"Here Inside Amy Schumer's head writer dives into her own life, examining everything from her obsession with Anthropologie ("Every . . . store feels like the manger in which Zooey Deschanel was born") to her Fun Times with appalling men," read PEOPLE's 2016 review of You'll Grow Out of It. "It's not surprising that the woman who brought us the viral "Last F---able Day" will make you laugh out loud, but she exhibits a vulnerability and self-deprecating sweetness too. She's not only one ofTV's great feminist voices but also as much of a dope as the rest of us."

Klein promises to be just as hilarious — and honest — in I'll Show Myself Out.