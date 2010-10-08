Inside Ali Larter's Baby Shower!

Ali Larter celebrated her baby shower last weekend - and we've got the photos and additional details.

Ali Larter celebrated her baby shower for her upcoming baby boy last weekend — and we’ve got the photos and additional details.

Designed by David Stark and presented by Target and Baby Buggy, the party focused on the less fortunate. The actress, 34, will continue to donate through her Ali Larter for Baby Buggy registry on target.com, where the public can purchase items to be sent to mothers in need.

Additionally, a financial donation has been made to Project Peanut Butter, an organization which helps malnourished children in Africa.



The feel of the party: “I didn’t want anything too stuffy,” Larter tells PEOPLE of the garden shower. “The roses were blooming, it was one of those moments you just want to capture and never forget. There was a great energy and this incredible harmonious feel to the day.”

Picking a theme: “We kind of modeled it after my nursery which is very modern but also very earthy. I grew up in a yellow nursery so I love the color yellow for kids,” she explains. “We wanted a very worldy and natural feel. And there were bongos playing which was really fun.”

The food: Guests like shower co-host Amy Smart and Hollywood pals Busy Philipps and Nicole Sullivan noshed on organic fare and sipped rose champagne.

Why she chose to focus on charity: “It’s very expensive to be a mother and there are a lot of people who are unable to afford that,” she acknowledges. “I just feel lucky to be able to help out.”

Preparing for delivery: “I’m excited to experience [it]. To be able to have this child growing inside of me and to then see him come into this world, I know it’s going to be the most incredible thing that’s ever happened to us,” Larter shares. “I’m a little nervous for the labor. Moms that have been through it laugh at me. They’re like, ‘Just wait!'”

