Inés Sastre and newborn son Diego
Advertisement
Spanish model Inés Sastre, 32, best known in the US for her Lancome contract, appeared on the cover of Hola!, introducing newborn son Diego. We somehow missed the news of his birth, but can say that Diego Corrias was born on August 31 in Paris. His father is Inés' husband, Italian baron Alexandro Corrias.
We had originally posted that the baby was due in November, which was obviously not the case!
Following
Source: Hola! magazine via Oh No They Didn't
Thanks to CBB reader Vera.