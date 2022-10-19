Brittani Boren Leach had a distressing ordeal that she wants other parents to be aware of.

Last Thursday, the YouTuber mom first revealed in an Instagram Story her infant son Cam, 5 weeks, had caught a virus that his older siblings had previously experienced. After taking him to the doctor, Cam tested positive for Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a virus that the Mayo Clinic says is relatively mild in older, healthy children and adults but can cause serious complications for babies under 12 months.

After being diagnosed, Boren Leach noted on her Instagram Story that the doctor sent Cam back home. As her concerns about the infant's breathing increased, she sought a second opinion the next day and Cam was hospitalized.

Sharing a photo of the baby boy in her arms while hooked up to oxygen, Boren Leach expressed that while "on one hand, I am relieved he's in good hands," she was also "upset by yesterday's care."

Later, she shared that the previous day's emergency room visit involved Boren Leach, husband Jeff and son Cam waiting "three hours before anyone saw him."

"I didn't feel right but I thought maybe I was just paranoid," Boren Leach expressed.

The mom of six shared a photo of her holding Cam in the hospital that her husband had taken. "My face probably says enough, but all of this has been extremely triggering for me," Boren Leach shared, referencing the couple's loss of 3-month-old son Crew, who was found unresponsive while napping on Christmas Day in December 2019.

Boren Leach took time in the midst of the difficult experience to share symptoms for other parents to be aware of.

"His older brothers were sick first, we had them tested at the Dr. and were negative for strep, so just a virus they said," she explained, noting that older kids aren't usually tested for RSV.

Cam's RSV began with "some congestion and a small cough" which didn't seem too serious until three days later, when she noticed "the cough was getting worse, especially at night."

"And then he started having chest retractions, which meant he was working hard to breathe," leading them to take him to the ER, where he was diagnosed and they were sent home.

Boren Leach also noted that "RSV peaks around day 4-5" and doesn't usually present with a fever, urging parents who see chest retractions in their kids to seek medical attention. The incubation period is 2-8 days with 4-6 being most common, and the virus can be contagious for 3-8 days.

"Most of all, trust your instincts," the mom added. "I felt crazy going back to another ER less than 24 hours after a Dr sent us home. The Dr there said he was very sick and was glad I brought him when I did."

After days of treatment, Boren Leach and her husband were able to take Cam home on Tuesday, which the grateful mom shared with her followers as she thanked them for prayers and support.

"Headed home after 4 nights in the NICU with RSV. We are thanking God and our precious guardian Angel that we get to take home a healthy boy. 💙"