Influencer Kristina Zias Welcomes Second Baby Boy with Husband Stephen: 'Unbelievable Blessing'

Kristina Zias is a mom of two!

The social media star, 34, and husband Stephen D'Angelo welcomed their second baby together, son Christian James D'Angelo, on Sunday, Jan. 29, a rep for Zias exclusively confirms to PEOPLE. The couple is already parents to 2-year-old son Nikolas.

Baby Christian arrived at 11:26 a.m., weighing 9 lbs., 5 oz, and measuring 21½ inches at birth.

"I honestly can't believe I'm a mom of 2!" Zias tells PEOPLE in a statement. "It's so surreal, exciting and such an unbelievable blessing. I feel like my heart exploded and grew larger than I ever knew it could. Steve is so grateful to have grown up with a brother close in age and is so excited our sons will now have lifelong best friends."

Zias shares that while both her pregnancies were "very similar," she says her delivery with Nikolas was "so much easier" than with Christian.

"Christian was over 3 pounds heavier than Nikolas and even though we knew he would be larger, we did not expect him to be over 9 pounds!" she says. "He was also born with his umbilical cord in a true knot which was a huge shock to us all and a bit terrifying because many knots result in stillbirths. It's a miracle the knot was loose and that we have such a healthy, happy little boy!"

As for Nikolas, Zias says the toddler is "acclimating to big brother life and so far has helped feed him and has shown him all his Toy Story toys."

"I keep hearing him say, 'look, Christian, Buzz Lightyear is flying,' " she adds.

Zias, a plus-size model and stylist, first shared her exciting pregnancy news in August with a sweet post on Instagram.

In a scenic video shot at the beach, the family of three walks through the sand together before Nikolas picks up a sonogram photo and hands it to his mom. Zias and her husband then share a kiss before the trio walks toward the water.

"Ahhhh we're having another baby!!! 🥰🥰🥰 so excited for our growing family and can't wait to see Nikolas as a big brother," she wrote. "Dué is going to have his paws full with two babies chasing him around haha 😅."

Speaking about her pregnancy journey prior to her baby boy's arrival, Zias shared that she's had an "incredible journey filled with so many highs & lows."

"There's been days where I can't get out of bed and others where I feel like literal Superwoman," she wrote. "As I'm about to become a mom of 2 and reflecting on the past 9 months I realize the most important thing I've learned from this pregnancy is to trust myself and have confidence in my intuition."

"It's not always easy, but so important! baby boy is coming so soon and I can't wait to meet him 🥰," she added.