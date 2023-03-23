Camila Coelho Posts Cryptic Response After Backlash for Posing on Paris Balcony with Baby Son

Commenters on Camila Coelho's Instagram response questioned whether the new mom was trolling those expressing concern for her baby boy

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 04:02 PM
Influencer Camila Coelho Receives Backlash After Posing with Son Kai Perched on a Balcony Railing
Camila Coelho and son Kai. Photo: Camila Coelho/Instagram

Camila Coelho is facing criticism over photos from her recent trip to Paris with her infant son Kai.

The influencer and fashion designer, 34, first shared a photo in France with her 7-month-old last month, posing on a balcony with a view of the Eiffel tower in the background. Coelho has Kai, dressed in a gray sweatsuit with a matching knit hat, paired with little Converse sneakers, standing on the ledge of a balcony decorated with greenery in the shot.

Commenters noted that while the resulting picture was lovely, it was a dangerous move to stand the little boy on the ledge.

"Babies and balconies don't go together. People will naturally get triggered. You are my favourite fashion blogger and I'm sure you were in control, but there will be other wannabe bloggers who will try to recreate this image and potentially put their babies at risk," one commenter wrote. "It takes a second for an accident to happen. It's not worth the risk or pic."

While Coelho never addressed the backlash in her comments, she shared a video in the same spot later that week. In the clip, filmed from a distance, she again stands on the balcony near the railing, drinking from a teacup that Kai reaches for.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Tea break with the best company (and view) ✨," she captioned the video.

As more commented about the dangerous nature of hthe poses, Coelho has kept silent about the matter, though her comments remain open. Some have questioned whether she posted the video to "troll" those who expressed concern.

"Disappointing....I'm starting to think you're just trolling people. but of course everything for the many likes," one commenter said.

Last week, Coelho shared another photo with Kai in the same spot. This time, she smiles and holds the infant in her arms, standing against the balcony but holding her son on the opposite side, away from the edge.

Commenters called the final photo "reckless and irresponsible," though Coelho — who shares Kai with husband Icaro — has still not addressed the matter.

Speaking with PEOPLE in August, Coelho, who has previously been outspoken about her epilepsy diagnosis, said she got to a point where she had "doubts" about starting a family due to her condition.

Now that Kai is here, Coelho described having a baby of her own as "really surreal."

"It's something I dreamed of for so long," she said of becoming a mom. "I'm exhausted, but I've never been so happy."

After a long 24 hours in labor and an unplanned cesarean section, Coelho said she was "just so grateful" that her son was born "healthy and we had no complications."

"I went through a lot with the labor, but seeing him and his little face, everything was so worth it," she added.

Related Articles
Camila Coelho
Camila Coelho Says Being a Mom Is 'Surreal' as Her Epilepsy Gave Her 'Doubts' of Starting a Family
My son Levi, daughter Vida, my mother Fatima and me ! spend our last day in Paris fashion week volunteering @refettorioparis
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila and Kids Volunteer During Paris Fashion Week — See the Clip!
Keke Palmer attends the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on January 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) ; https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpycj8IsYLQ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D dvulton These still moments be making all the other moments worth it 🙏🏽 3h
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares New Photo of Their Baby Boy at the Doctor: 'Worth It'
matthew mcconaughey
Matthew and Camila Alves McConaughey's 3 Kids Growing Up Over the Years: Photos
Raiven Adams
'Alaskan Bush People' 's Raiven Adams Poses with Sons River and Cove: 'My Whole World'
Kelly Osbourne Shares Peeks at Baby Boy After Getting into Full Glam On Set with Jack Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne Shares First Photo of Baby Boy as She Hangs Out on Set with Jack Osbourne
Tiktok Family disney backlash, TY&HALEY Kelly
TikTok Family Apologizes After Backlash for Helping Son Cheat Disney World's Ride Height Guidelines
Gwen Stefani Wishing her Son Apollo Happy 9th Birthday on Instagram
Gwen Stefani Wishes Son Apollo Happy 9th Birthday in Tribute with Blake Shelton: 'Love U So Much'
Kelly Kay maternity, Spencer Webb
Kelly Kay Poses in Nude Maternity Photos Before Welcoming Son with Late Football Star Spencer Webb
Paris Hilton and her mother Kathy Hilton with newborn baby boy, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, USA - 24 Jan 2023
Kathy Hilton Poses with Grandson After Paris Says She Didn't Know About Baby Until After Birth
Paris Hilton first look at baby photos
Paris Hilton Shares First Look at Her and Carter Reum's Son, Phoenix Barron — See the Photos!
Samaria Jefferson, Van Jefferson
Van Jefferson and Wife Samaria Celebrate Super Bowl Baby Champ's First Birthday — See the Photos!
Diddy Shares New Photo of Baby Love Bundled Up on a 'Beautiful Sunday'
Diddy Shares Sweet New Photo of Baby Daughter Love Bundled Up on a 'Beautiful Sunday'
lauren sanchez/instagram
Jeff Bezos' Partner Lauren Sánchez Strikes a Pose in Paris for Sultry Sunset Video
emily maynard johnson baby
Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Sweet Photos of Baby Jones Wearing New Personalized Cranial Helmet
Brittany Mahomes Shows How Sterling 'Watches Her Daddy' and Follows His Workout with Tiny Weights
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights with Dad Patrick