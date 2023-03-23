Camila Coelho Posts Cryptic Response After Backlash for Posing on Paris Balcony with Baby Son

Camila Coelho is facing criticism over photos from her recent trip to Paris with her infant son Kai.

The influencer and fashion designer, 34, first shared a photo in France with her 7-month-old last month, posing on a balcony with a view of the Eiffel tower in the background. Coelho has Kai, dressed in a gray sweatsuit with a matching knit hat, paired with little Converse sneakers, standing on the ledge of a balcony decorated with greenery in the shot.

Commenters noted that while the resulting picture was lovely, it was a dangerous move to stand the little boy on the ledge.

"Babies and balconies don't go together. People will naturally get triggered. You are my favourite fashion blogger and I'm sure you were in control, but there will be other wannabe bloggers who will try to recreate this image and potentially put their babies at risk," one commenter wrote. "It takes a second for an accident to happen. It's not worth the risk or pic."

While Coelho never addressed the backlash in her comments, she shared a video in the same spot later that week. In the clip, filmed from a distance, she again stands on the balcony near the railing, drinking from a teacup that Kai reaches for.

"Tea break with the best company (and view) ✨," she captioned the video.

As more commented about the dangerous nature of hthe poses, Coelho has kept silent about the matter, though her comments remain open. Some have questioned whether she posted the video to "troll" those who expressed concern.

"Disappointing....I'm starting to think you're just trolling people. but of course everything for the many likes," one commenter said.

Last week, Coelho shared another photo with Kai in the same spot. This time, she smiles and holds the infant in her arms, standing against the balcony but holding her son on the opposite side, away from the edge.

Commenters called the final photo "reckless and irresponsible," though Coelho — who shares Kai with husband Icaro — has still not addressed the matter.

Speaking with PEOPLE in August, Coelho, who has previously been outspoken about her epilepsy diagnosis, said she got to a point where she had "doubts" about starting a family due to her condition.

Now that Kai is here, Coelho described having a baby of her own as "really surreal."

"It's something I dreamed of for so long," she said of becoming a mom. "I'm exhausted, but I've never been so happy."

After a long 24 hours in labor and an unplanned cesarean section, Coelho said she was "just so grateful" that her son was born "healthy and we had no complications."

"I went through a lot with the labor, but seeing him and his little face, everything was so worth it," she added.