Baby and Toddler Carriers Recalled Over 'Fall Hazard' from Straps Potentially Breaking

Infantino has issued a voluntary recall on three of its infant and toddler carriers, which it is urging customers to discontinue us of “immediately.”

“The buckles on the infant carriers can break, posing a fall hazard,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced in the Thursday recall, applying to about 14,000 Infantino units. According to the company, the carriers were sold at Target and other stores across the country, as well as on Amazon, between Nov. 15 and Dec. 20, 2019.

The CPSC reports that the Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier (item number 200-207, lot codes 2018 0619 and 2018 0719), Flip Front2back Carrier (item number 200-103R, lot code 2018 0719) and Up Close Newborn Carrier (item number 200-193A, lot code 2018 0719) are included in the recall.

“Similar products with different product codes are not affected by this recall,” Infantino continues, insisting that products that do not match the recalled codes “are safe to use.”

Infantino explains that customers can find their carrier’s item number and lot code to check if their product is included in the recall on its manufacturer’s tag “sewn into the inside of the carriers.”

The company adds that the tag for the Up Close carrier “can be found on the inner side of the carrier body” while on the other two carriers, the tag is located “on the inner side of the waist belt.”

“Consumers should immediately stop using the carrier and return it to Infantino to receive a free replacement product,” Infantino says of the affected units.

Infantino asks customers affected by the recall to fill out a return form on their website here, explaining in an FAQ that customers will receive a replacement carrier “within 3-4 weeks from when the recall packet is received.”

“You will be notified via email once we receive your recall packet and confirm you own a carrier that is subject to the recall,” the company adds.

No injuries as a result of the recalled products have been reported as of Friday morning.

Customers can contact Infantino at (800) 840-4916 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or via e-mail at Recall@infantino.com.