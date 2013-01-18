Red, White and Bo! Kid-Friendly Apparel for Monday's Inauguration

Check out these fun tops and accessories that celebrate President Obama's inauguration on Monday.

Image zoom

Courtesy The 57th Presidential Inauguration Store

Not only will President Barack Obama be sworn in for a second term, but Monday will also mark a memorable day for first family fashion!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

We can’t wait to see what the stylish foursome decides to wear to the ceremony. And if First Lady Michelle Obama‘s new ‘do and Sasha and Malia‘s election night style is any indication, they’re sure to look impeccable in chic pieces.

Don’t plan on braving the chilly temps to witness the historic moment in person? Luckily, you and your tots can still show your sartorial support from home in cool apparel from the official Presidential Inauguration Store.

For grown-ups, there’s also a fabulous Runway to Win collection that includes designs from Tory Burch, Rachel Roy, Tracy Reese and more.