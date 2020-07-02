"The excitement I felt in that moment is unlike anything else!" Inanna Sarkis tells PEOPLE of learning her baby's sex

Start Your Engines! Pregnant Inanna Sarkis Reveals the Sex of Her First Child on the Way

Inanna Sarkis is thinking pink!

The pregnant entrepreneur and actress's first child on the way with her boyfriend, model and actor Matthew Noszka, will be a girl, the couple shares exclusively with PEOPLE.

As shown in photos from the sweet event, loved ones gathered at their home in Sherman Oaks, California, following social-distancing guidelines as they noshed on refreshments and posed for photos before learning Sarkis and Noszka are expecting a daughter — with a little help from a 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante.

"I really thought it was going to be a boy and so did most of our family and friends," Sarkis tells PEOPLE. "I didn't realize how much I wanted a girl until I saw the pink smoke behind the Aston go up. The excitement I felt in that moment is unlike anything else!"

"I honestly couldn't care [less] if it was a boy or girl," adds Noszka. "I just pray for a healthy baby!"

Image zoom Inanna Sarkis' sex reveal Arturo Sanjines

Image zoom Inanna Sarkis' sex reveal Arturo Sanjines

Image zoom Inanna Sarkis' sex reveal Cibelle Levi

The After actress and social media star, who boasts over 10 million Instagram followers, tells PEOPLE that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic "has made it scary to be pregnant right now and has taken away doctor visits together and restricted travel for me to be able see my whole family."

But the silver lining is that "it has also given Matt and me some great quality time to just relax and appreciate these quiet months," Sarkis adds.

Now that they know the sex of the baby, have they decided on a name? In short, yes — but they're keeping it close to the chest until she's born.

Image zoom Inanna Sarkis' sex reveal Cibelle Levi

Image zoom Inanna Sarkis' sex reveal Cibelle Levi

"A name is what makes a person who they are, so we spent a lot of time on it and wanted to pick something unique and special, yet strong," Sarkis says. "It always felt empowering to be the only one around with my name and I want her to feel that. We have a name chosen but it's a surprise!"

And for the present, "Being pregnant is truly a one-of-a-kind feeling," says the mom-to-be, "especially when I first started feeling her movements. It's crazy how a female body can create an entire life inside her."