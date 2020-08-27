"I can't wait to share the build of it on my IGTV and our YouTube family channel," says entrepreneur and actress Inanna Sarkis of her baby girl's nursery

Pregnant Inanna Sarkis Says Daughter's Nursery Is 'Coziest Room' but She Still Needs to 'Sage' It

Inanna Sarkis respects that every mama-to-be has a different approach to fitness — and a different body to work with!

The pregnant actress and entrepreneur opens up in an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE about how she's staying active during her pregnancy (she and boyfriend Matthew Noszka are currently expecting their first child, a baby girl).

"I kept the same workout routine schedule," says Sarkis, who previously shared details about her journey toward losing 30 lbs. on Instagram. "Since this is my first pregnancy I heard so many things from so many people, but what we have to understand is that your pregnancy is as different as your baby is — none are ever the same. You have to research and find what works for you and your body."

What made the most sense for Sarkis, 27, was getting out of her house and tapping into the expertise of an "amazing" trainer — Alex Fine, to be specific, who is married to singer Cassie and dad to their 8-month-old daughter, Frankie.

"I know myself, and staying at home and not working out was not going to be good for my mental health," Sarkis tells PEOPLE. "[Alex] just went through the pregnancy-workout program with his wife and we decided to curate our own. I'm actually releasing a maternity/low-impact workout program with him this week."

Image zoom Inanna Sarkis Ricky Alvarez

The nursery for Sarkis' baby girl "is officially complete" — and while she isn't giving a glimpse just yet, the mom-to-be teases, "I can't wait to share the build of it on my IGTV and our YouTube family channel."

"I don't know how to explain [the theme], but I definitely think it's the coziest room in the house," she adds. "All that is left is to sage the room and wait for our little one to arrive!"

Sarkis and Noszka recently celebrated their daughter on the way at a "perfect," intimate, yoga-themed baby shower put together by Wham Bam Events, who also did the couple's sex reveal party.

"I wish I could have invited more of our friends, but the intimacy was just what I needed, especially since I was already so far along into my pregnancy," she shares with PEOPLE. "By the end of the night, my feet were so swollen, so I could only imagine if it was a full-on event we threw!"

Image zoom Inanna Sarkis Ricky Alvarez

"There was a sound bath with Malibu Meditations — something I totally recommend to everyone to try, pregnant or not," Sarkis says. "To our surprise, we actually found out that the date [of the shower] was, coincidentally, Lion's Gate Portal, which is a super lucky and strong date for setting intentions."

While social distancing together amid the coronavirus pandemic, the parents-to-be have enjoyed having "time to [themselves]," despite the challenging circumstances.

"I was so worried about losing so many jobs and not being able to work because I'm pregnant but with everything going on, it gave me a chance to actually relax for once and focus on my self-care," says the social media star.