Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds Says His Divorce Has Had 'Effect' on His Kids

“I have three little girls and this year for my family has been kind of a difficult year for personal and emotional reasons,” he told PEOPLE, “and just going through that and watching the effect on my girls has been very hard for me.”

During a fundraiser for the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Friday night, the rocker, 31, touched briefly on his personal life.

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds ’ split from his wife, Aja Volkman, has taken its toll on their three young children.

In April, Reynolds announced that he and Volkman — who share daughters Arrow, 6, and 17-month-old twins Coco and Gia — had broken up.

“After 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I’s marriage has come to an end,” he tweeted. “Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to coparent them with all our love. I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family.”

Reynolds didn’t harp on his personal life on Friday, rather focusing on the good that the Tyler Robinson Foundation does. The band began the foundation in 2013 after an Imagine Dragons super fan named Tyler Robinson lost his battle with cancer at the age of 17.

The purpose of the foundation is to help families offset the costs of caring for a sick child. Simply put, the band wanted to help other pediatric cancer families who are going through similar fights at Robinson’s family. On Friday night, the foundation raised $2 million. Illusionist Criss Angel, whose 4-year-old son, Johnny, has been diagnosed with cancer, donated $109,000 to the foundation.

“The beautiful thing is you’re all here tonight and you’re all giving back, and we’re all looking to help those who are in a position that I cannot even fathom,” Reynolds said. “Tonight was powerful perspective… There are families who are being told that their child has a disease that could be incurable that could take the child from them. We are blessed because we are alive right now. We have our health and we shouldn’t take it for granted.”