Iliza Shlesinger Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Sierra Mae, with Husband Noah Galuten

Iliza Shlesinger's baby girl is here!

The actress and comedian, 38, and husband Noah Galuten welcomed their first child together, daughter Sierra Mae, on Thursday, Jan. 13, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. Baby Sierra was born in Los Angeles at 11:26 p.m., weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz. and measuring 20 inches at birth.

"We live in Hollywood and she is the first person I've been excited to meet," Shlesinger tells PEOPLE. "Mother and baby are doing beautifully. Dad's back hurts, unrelated to pregnancy."

As for their baby girl's moniker, the Good on Paper star says she "wanted a unique name evocative of nature."

"My husband wanted an easy name — our compromise was a unique name with an uncomplicated spelling," adds the comedian, whose new book All Things Aside will be out next fall.

Iliza Shlesinger and Noah Galuten Credit: Chris Chew/UPI Credit: UPI/Alamy

Shlesinger first broke the pregnancy news during her stand-up set in August at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio.

The actress told PEOPLE at the time she was feeling "excited and open minded" and joked that she had already discovered a new superpower via her pregnancy.

"I can unhinge my jaw and eat an entire cantaloupe in one breath," she shared via email.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 and host a cooking series called Don't Panic Pantry, found out the exciting news in a very romantic way — with Shlesinger's assistant present.

Iliza Shlesinger and Noah Galuten Pregnancy Announcement Credit: Kristin Teig

"We found out from a test and my assistant was in the room before my husband got there," she said. "So technically she found out first. It was uncomfortable for everyone!"

Shlesinger, who shared her announcement to the San Antonio crowd on Instagram, said they also decided to find out the baby's sex as soon as they could.

"We found out it was a girl immediately. We didn't want to do a gender reveal and accidentally kill people," she joked.