Iliza Shlesinger is Pregnant! Comedian and Actress Expecting Baby No. 1 with Husband Noah Galuten

Congratulations to parents-to-be, Iliza Shlesinger and Noah Galuten!

The happily married couple, both 38, are expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

Shlesinger broke the news during her stand-up set on Friday night at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio. The actress and comedian tells PEOPLE via email she is feeling "excited and open minded" and jokes that she has already discovered a new superpower via her pregnancy.

"I can unhinge my jaw and eat an entire cantaloupe in one breath," she shares.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 and host a cooking series on YouTube called "Don't Panic Pantry," found out the exciting news in a very romantic way — with Shlesinger's assistant present.

Iliza Shlesinger and Noah Galuten Pregnancy Announcement Credit: Courtesy Iliza Shlesinger

"We found out from a test and my assistant was in the room before my husband got there," she says. "So technically she found out first. It was uncomfortable for everyone!"

Shlesinger says they also decided to find out the baby's sex as soon as they could.



"We found out it was a girl immediately. We didn't want to do a gender reveal and accidentally kill people," she jokes, adding that their new arrival is expected "sometime within the next year, for sure."

The Elder Millennial comic married Galuten, a chef, in June 2018 and true to her comedic form, roasted their wedding in her 2019 Netflix special Unveiled.

Iliza Shlesinger and Noah Galuten Credit: Chris Chew/UPI Credit: UPI/Alamy

"I had the experience of getting married, and I love my husband, and it was a beautiful day, but it is not all perfection," she told PEOPLE at the time. "Women were expected to go through this flawlessly, and I'm here to tell you, it's very human to have some negative thoughts on that day. As with wedding photos and social media, these are the highlights of our lives that we show people, and we can hold these two ideas equally in our mind: that you can look beautiful and be annoyed at the same time. I think that's almost the crux of a lot of women's existence. All this effort goes into making everything look perfect, but I just wanted to give a peek at the darker side of it."

She has also said "what's important for me is to only be honest," so we can hope that she continues to have fun in sharing the highs and lows of being an expectant mom.