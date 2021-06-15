Ilana Glazer first announced that she and husband David Rooklin are expecting their first child together earlier this year

Broad City's Ilana Glazer Says Being Pregnant with Her First Baby Is the 'Coolest Thing Ever'

Ilana Glazer is one excited mama-to-be!

While appearing on The Tonight Show Monday, the 34-year-old actress chatted with host Jimmy Fallon about being pregnant for the first time, which she described as being "the coolest thing ever."

After rubbing her stomach and playfully telling her unborn child, "We're on The Tonight Show! Do you like it?" the Broad City star was asked by Fallon, 46, to describe how her first pregnancy is going.

"So, I'm feeling really good, but I feel a little guilty about it, I guess," Glazer said, then comparing her pregnancy to that of other expectant mothers who get sick while carrying a child. "I was sick for a bunch of months, and then after that, I was like, 'This is the coolest thing ever.'"

"Now that I'm not puking, I'm like, 'This is really cool,'" she added. "At the time [I was sick], I was like, 'I'm torn.'"

ilana glazer Credit: Mike Pont/WireImage

Earlier this year, Glazer confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that she is expecting her first child with husband David Rooklin, sharing a series of photos showing off her baby belly. The soon-to-be parents tied the knot back in February 2017.

Glazer noted that the timing of her pregnancy coincides with her starring role in the upcoming horror film False Positive, in which she plays a woman named Lucy who, along with husband Adrian (Justin Theroux), undergoes nightmarish treatments with a fertility specialist (Pierce Brosnan).

"This was not supposed to happen this way, but it's just so eerie and cosmically funny that it has," Glazer recently told EW about being pregnant for the movie's Hulu release on June 25. "I'm lucky; I'm in control, unlike our protagonist. I don't feel like I'm having the rug pulled out from under me in any way."

"I'm not afraid to ask a billion questions," she added of taking advice from friends and family who are already parents. "There are certain trends in society of how pregnancy should look - the 'shoulda coulda wouldas' that are put on women all the time but are so amplified in pregnancy. I'm specifically seeking out the most spiritually healthy and welcoming experience."

During her late-night guest appearance, Glazer also chatted with Fallon about what she envisions her future child will be like once they've grown up.

When asked by the comedian, "If your baby is anything like you, what do we have to expect?" the proud mom-to-be said that having a performer as a child wouldn't come as a shock.

"I mean, I really loved to perform as a kid," Glazer said. "You know, me and my brother would make all these comedy videos."

Fallon then held up a picture of Glazer from her childhood years, dressed in a bedazzled pink and blue dress, which the actress described as "1990s Long Island dance competition realness."