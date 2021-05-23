Ilana Glazer Reunites with Broad City Co-Creator Abbi Jacobson After Pregnancy Announcement

Ilana Glazer is preparing to welcome her first baby, who already has the coolest aunt ever.

On Saturday, the four-time Emmy Award nominee, 34, had a joyful reunion with Broad City co-creator and costar Abbi Jacobson. "Mami Lani," Jacobson, 37, wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of herself kissing her pregnant friend's baby bump.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Glazer and Jacobson launched the web series Broad City in 2009, based on their real-life friendship, before Amy Poehler helped them get the show picked up by Comedy Central. It ran for five seasons from 2014 to 2019.

Glazer is expecting her first child with husband David Rooklin, 40, with whom she recently celebrated her fourth anniversary, after they wed in February 2017.

Recently, Glazer shared a gorgeous maternity shoot by Madeline Kim, in which she wore a red floral dress. "k... so how do we feel about that teaser? #FalsePositive," she wrote in the caption.

Glazer was referring to the recently-dropped teaser for her new A24 movie False Positive, which has been described as an update on Rosemary's Baby. Glazer co-wrote and produced the movie, and she stars alongside Justin Theroux, Sophia Bush, Pierce Brosnan and Gretchen Mol.

Glazer joked about the timing of the horror movie, which premieres June 25 on Hulu, when she revealed her pregnancy to Entertainment Weekly in March.

RELATED VIDEO: Broad City's Ilana Glazer Shows Off Growing Baby Bump After Announcing Pregnancy News

"This was not supposed to happen this way, but it's just so eerie and cosmically funny that it has," she said. "I'm lucky; I'm in control, unlike our protagonist. I don't feel like I'm having the rug pulled out from under me in any way."