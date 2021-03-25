Ilana Glazer Admits She Worried About 'Falling Behind' in Career While Pregnant: 'Just a Feeling'

Ilana Glazer had concerns about putting her career on hold to welcome her first child, but says that was just a preconceived notion that isn't actually true.

The Broad City alum, 33, appears on the latest installment of Whitney Cummings' Good for You podcast, in which she talks about deciding to become pregnant with husband David Rooklin, which she announced earlier this month. Glazer says she and her partner seriously considered not having kids, but made the decision as a couple.

Cummings, 38, asks Glazer if she ever worried about "falling behind" in her career by having a child, to which she says she "totally" had that fear.

"I'm racing toward this deadline of birth right now," says Glazer, "and I'm trying to have things to put a pin in. ... I'm talking in 'quarters.' I'm like, 'Q3 I'm gonna be down, what I'd love is for the momentum to continue and when I come back—' One hundred percent fall behind, yeah."

"Also, there have been so many pregnant people and women and moms and parents that I've heard in the last 10 years talk about that feeling," she adds. "I don't know. I do have that feeling, but then it's also like, I think it's just a feeling."

Adds Cummings: "It' completely irrational and, let me tell you, also incorrect. Because when I see moms come back, they work more efficiently, they work faster, they have somewhere to be. They actually get more done in a less amount of time because of the way their brain changes."

Glazer adds that the idea that careers are stalled by pregnancies is a lie "told to you so long ago and so many times that it's encoded in your genes, so it's hard to tease out."

The comedian revealed her pregnancy with Entertainment Weekly earlier this month while promoting her upcoming horror movie False Positive, which explores nightmarish IVF treatments with a thriller approach.