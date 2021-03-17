Ilana Glazer Is Pregnant! Broad City Actress and Husband David Rooklin Expecting First Baby

The comedian jokes about the timing of her pregnancy and the forthcoming release of her horror film False Positive, in which she plays a woman undergoing nightmarish IVF treatment

Yas, queen — Ilana Glazer is going to be a mom!

The Broad City star, 33, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with husband David Rooklin, she confirmed to Entertainment Weekly, sharing a series of photos showing off her baby bump. The soon-to-be parents tied the knot in February 2017.

Glazer notes that the timing of her pregnancy is coincidental with her starring role in the upcoming horror film False Positive, in which she plays a woman named Lucy who, along with husband Adrian (Justin Theroux), undergoes nightmarish IVF treatments with a fertility specialist (Pierce Brosnan).

"This was not supposed to happen this way, but it's just so eerie and cosmically funny that it has," Glazer says about being pregnant for the movie's release, on Hulu June 25. "I'm lucky; I'm in control, unlike our protagonist. I don't feel like I'm having the rug pulled out from under me in any way."

"I'm not afraid to ask a billion questions," she says of taking advice from friends and family who are already parents. "There are certain trends in society of how pregnancy should look — the 'shoulda coulda wouldas' that are put on women all the time but are so amplified in pregnancy. I'm specifically seeking out the most spiritually healthy and welcoming experience."

The comedian also explains the political subtext tied to False Positive and how pregnancy lent itself to exploring the subject matter.