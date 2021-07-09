Ilana Glazer Jokes 'I Miss Weed' as She Shares New Pregnancy Photos

The Broad City actress, 34, posted several photos on Instagram Friday showing off her growing baby bump

Ilana Glazer is getting real about what she's sacrificed during her pregnancy.

The Broad City actress, 34, posted several photos on Instagram Friday proudly showing off her growing baby bump.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the first snap, Glazer poses with her hand on her stomach, wearing a sheer blue and green, floral bodysuit and knee-high black boots. For the second photo, Glazer sports the same outfit — this time straddling a small bench.

"damn i miss weed 🌱💚🌱" she captioned the post.

Several of the comedian's famous friends hyped her up in the comments section, including Mindy Kaling, who wrote: "Omg you're so cool."

"I'm smoking enough for all 3 of us," Chelsea Handler joked.

Tracee Ellis Ross chimed in: "damn I miss you. And wow you are HOT"

Glazer is expecting her first baby with husband-of-four years David Rooklin. The soon-to-be parents tied the knot back in February 2017.

Ilana Glazer Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

The False Positive actress confirmed on The Tonight Show in June that carrying her baby is "the coolest thing ever."

"I'm feeling really good, but I feel a little guilty about it, I guess," Glazer said at the time, comparing her pregnancy to that of other expectant mothers who get sick while carrying a child. "I was sick for a bunch of months, and then after that, I was like, 'This is the coolest thing ever.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Now that I'm not puking, I'm like, 'This is really cool.' At the time [I was sick,] I was like, 'I'm torn,' " the comedian added.

During her late-night guest appearance, Glazer also chatted with Jimmy Fallon about what she envisions her future child will be like once they've grown up.

Ilana Glazer Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

When asked, "If your baby is anything like you, what do we have to expect?" the expectant star admitted that having a performer as a child wouldn't come as a shock.

"I mean, I really loved to perform as a kid," Glazer said. "You know, me and my brother would make all these comedy videos."

Fallon then held up a picture of Glazer from her childhood years, dressed in a bedazzled pink and blue dress, which the actress described as "1990s Long Island dance competition realness."