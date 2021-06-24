Ilana Glazer, who is expecting her first baby, stars as a pregnant woman dealing with an ominous fertility doctor in her upcoming movie False Positive

Ilana Glazer Says Being Pregnant for the First Time at 34 Is 'Not Ideal' Physically

Ilana Glazer is getting candid about being pregnant in her 30s.

The actress stars as a terrified and tormented pregnant woman in the new Hulu horror flick False Positive, out Friday, and coincidentally, she is currently expecting her first baby in real life. Speaking with Vanity Fair, Glazer jokes about the physical realities of becoming a mom at 34.

"I'm 34 and I'm pregnant for the first time, and while I mentally and professionally feel really in such a secure place to have this baby, physically it's not ideal! It's not ideal compared to 24," she says with a laugh.

Glazer, who also co-wrote the movie, explains that False Positive helped her work through "anxieties about growing up and moving on and letting go." Additionally, she tells Vanity Fair she "felt psychologically tortured while shooting this film."

"It was really, really intense. I felt scared, paranoid, crazy, empty, and weak. My body felt so tense and scared and in pain," recalls Glazer of making the film, which also stars Justin Theroux, Pierce Brosnan and Sophia Bush.

Glazer, who is expecting her baby with husband-of-four years David Rooklin, has previously praised being pregnant, though. She said on The Tonight Show earlier this month that carrying her baby is "the coolest thing ever."

"I'm feeling really good, but I feel a little guilty about it, I guess," Glazer said at the time, comparing her pregnancy to that of other expectant mothers who get sick while carrying a child. "I was sick for a bunch of months, and then after that, I was like, 'This is the coolest thing ever.' "

"Now that I'm not puking, I'm like, 'This is really cool.' At the time [I was sick] I was like, 'I'm torn,' " the Broad City comedian added.

When she revealed her pregnancy to Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, Glazer addressed the "eerie" timing of becoming pregnant IRL leading up to the release of her pregnancy thriller.

"This was not supposed to happen this way, but it's just so eerie and cosmically funny that it has," she said. "I'm lucky; I'm in control, unlike our protagonist. I don't feel like I'm having the rug pulled out from under me in any way."

"I'm not afraid to ask a billion questions," she added of taking advice from friends and family who are already parents. "There are certain trends in society of how pregnancy should look, the 'shoulda coulda wouldas' that are put on women all the time but are so amplified in pregnancy. I'm specifically seeking out the most spiritually healthy and welcoming experience."